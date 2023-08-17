Alan Wake 2 delayed to end of October 2023 Remedy Entertainment was originally set to launch Alan Wake 2 in mid-October, but wants to put space between itself and several other games releasing that month.

Alan Wake 2 has seen one more short delay leading up to its release in October. The game is a much-anticipated follow-up the original 2010 action thriller, but October is packed with other highly anticipated games that are sure to grab players attention. With that in mind, Remedy Entertainment has delayed Alan Wake 2 to the end of October to make some space from some of the other heavy hitters.

Remedy Entertainment announced the latest delay for Alan Wake 2 via the game’s Twitter on August 17, 2023. According to the announcement, Alan Wake 2’s release date on all platforms is moving back from October 17 to October 27, 2023. It doesn’t seem to be for polishing or extra time to finish the game (though that may factor it somewhere), but rather to make space from other games coming out in October, which happens to be an extremely packed month for video game releases.

Remedy Entertainment makes no bones about saying it didn't want Alan Wake 2 to be so close to the launch of other much-anticipated games in October, hence the delay.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

Alan Wake 2’s original October 17 release date was confirmed back in May 2023. However, a lot has filled the October schedule since. Notably, October 17 put Alan Wake 2 right next to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, both of which are set to launch on October 20, 2023. Alan Wake 2 might be looking extremely good, but it was an unenviable position to be so close to two further juggernauts launching in the same month.

With Alan Wake 2’s release date shifted back to the end of October, it should make just a little bit more room for players to give it time. Stay tuned as we watch for any further updates leading up to the game’s release.