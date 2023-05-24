Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Alan Wake 2 October 2023 release date confirmed

Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games Publishing confirmed that Alan Wake 2 will be launching in October 2023 during the PlayStation Showcase.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Epic Games Publishing
1

Remedy Entertainment has promised Alan Wake 2 has been on track for release in 2023 for quite some time now, but after a recent slip of the tongue by the protagonist’s voice actor, we finally got confirmation of the official release date. Alan Wake 2 is indeed coming to PlayStation 5 and PC in October 2023.

Epic Games Publishing and Remedy Entertainment announced the release date of Alan Wake 2 during the PlayStation Showcase 2023 presentation on May 24, 2023. The game was given a release date of October 17, 2023, on PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store. You can see the newest trailer in action below.

This story is still developing…

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola