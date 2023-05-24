Alan Wake 2 October 2023 release date confirmed Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games Publishing confirmed that Alan Wake 2 will be launching in October 2023 during the PlayStation Showcase.

Remedy Entertainment has promised Alan Wake 2 has been on track for release in 2023 for quite some time now, but after a recent slip of the tongue by the protagonist’s voice actor, we finally got confirmation of the official release date. Alan Wake 2 is indeed coming to PlayStation 5 and PC in October 2023.

Epic Games Publishing and Remedy Entertainment announced the release date of Alan Wake 2 during the PlayStation Showcase 2023 presentation on May 24, 2023. The game was given a release date of October 17, 2023, on PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store. You can see the newest trailer in action below.

This story is still developing…