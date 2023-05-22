Alan Wake 2 could be coming in October, according to Alan's voice actor Alan Wake voice actor Matthew Poretta claimed that Alan Wake 2 is 'supposed to come out in October' on a recent podcast appearance.

It’s been a pretty long time since we learned anything new about what’s going on with Alan Wake 2, but the voice actor of its titular character may have unofficially let the cat out of the bag on exactly when it’s coming. Matthew Poretta is the voice of Alan Wake, and on a recent podcast, he shared that the much-anticipated action-thriller sequel should be coming out in October. Developer Remedy Entertainment has not commented on the matter, nor confirmed yet.

Poretta spilled some beans about the release window of Alan Wake 2 on an episode of the Monsters, Magic, and Madness Podcast, as reported by IGN. Poretta was interviewed during the episode and, when asked about Alan Wake 2, he shared that progress is coming along well on the game and the expectation is that it launches sometime in October 2023.

"I've been working on it," Porretta said. "That's supposed to come out in October. We're in the middle of working on it now. In fact, I was just in Finland last week, that's where the company is from... Remedy, they're amazing people.”

Remedy has been in the final stages of development on Alan Wake 2 since April 2023, and voice actor Matthew Poretta claims its leading up to an October 2023 release.

Remedy has yet to comment on a release window for Alan Wake 2. The last we heard of the game, Remedy said Alan Wake 2 was in the final stages of development and still on track for a 2023 release. However, even then, the developer would not commit to a day or even month when the game could be expected. It feels likely that we’d see Alan Wake 2’s official release date during the summer gauntlet of gaming news, but without official confirmation at this time, Poretta’s suggestion that the game is coming in October is all we have to go on.

Whether Alan Wake 2 actually comes in October 2023 or not is up in the air, but we’ll follow this story for further confirmation and updates as details become available. Stay tuned for more Alan Wake coverage.