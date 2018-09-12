Alan Wake Remastered announced by Remedy for Fall 2021
Return to the Alan Wake universe with a remastered version this fall.
Return to the Alan Wake universe with a remastered version this fall.
Time to head back into the darkness.
Sunset Sale starts tomorrow at 90% off.
And neither one of them is Alan Wake 2.
Three new games are now available to play on the Xbox One through its backwards compatibility feature.
Whatever it is, let's hope it's better than American Nightmare.
Remedy Entertainment CEO Matias Myllyrinne recently sat down with Shacknews to talk about several topics, including the future of mobile gaming, the legacy of the Alan Wake franchise, and the upcoming Xbox One-exclusive Quantum Break.
The Alan Wake Humble Bundle has launched, offering the first game and American Nightmare, along with bonus content, for a name-your-own price.
Remedy says Alan Wake has crossed 2 million sales on PC, marking it as a "cult classic." While the developer didn't confirm another game in the series, it did note that it has a future.
Fans won't have to wait long for the second entry in the series. Alan Wake's American Nightmare is coming to PC later this month.