New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Alan Wake 2 is Remedy Entertainment's fastest-selling game

At 1.3 million units sold, Alan Wake 2 has put up three times as many digital sales at two months than Control achieved in four months.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Remedy Entertainment
1

Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake 2 was a largely a masterpiece in 2023’s gaming catalogue, and it has achieved the numbers to show it. Its blend of action, horror, full-motion video, and surreal elements made it an incredible trip as reality warped around Saga and Alan’s adventure. That level of quality has led to 1.3 million unit sales for the game, making it Remedy’s fastest-selling game so far.

Remedy Entertainment spoke to the success of Alan Wake 2 in a press release on its investor relations website this week. There, the company revealed that by February 2024, Alan Wake 2 had sold over 1.3 million units.

Saga Anderson exploring the woods with a flashlight at night in Alan Wake 2
Saga Anderson was a compelling character and fantastic co-protagonist to Alan in Alan Wake 2.
Source: Remedy Entertainment

It's impressive to say the least, considering that Control was no slouch either and, in fact, one of the most beloved titles of the 2019 gaming year. However, Alan Wake 2 had more hype leading up to it, a much-anticipated title, and it ultimately delivered on that hype as an excellent game. What’s more, Remedy reminded us that it has plenty of plans for post-launch content for Alan Wake 2, so the fun will continue:

That’s good news for fans of Alan Wake 2, and a much-deserved congratulations for the game. Stay tuned for more information on those paid DLCs and further updates as they drop.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola