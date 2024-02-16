Alan Wake 2 is Remedy Entertainment's fastest-selling game At 1.3 million units sold, Alan Wake 2 has put up three times as many digital sales at two months than Control achieved in four months.

Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake 2 was a largely a masterpiece in 2023’s gaming catalogue, and it has achieved the numbers to show it. Its blend of action, horror, full-motion video, and surreal elements made it an incredible trip as reality warped around Saga and Alan’s adventure. That level of quality has led to 1.3 million unit sales for the game, making it Remedy’s fastest-selling game so far.

Remedy Entertainment spoke to the success of Alan Wake 2 in a press release on its investor relations website this week. There, the company revealed that by February 2024, Alan Wake 2 had sold over 1.3 million units.

By comparison, Alan Wake 2 sold over 50% more copies and over three times more digital copies in its first two months than Control did in its first four months. Since its release in 2019, Control has sold over 4 million units, generating net revenue (shareable revenue between Remedy and a publishing partner, excluding taxes and platform fees) of approximately EUR 100 million.

Saga Anderson was a compelling character and fantastic co-protagonist to Alan in Alan Wake 2.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

It's impressive to say the least, considering that Control was no slouch either and, in fact, one of the most beloved titles of the 2019 gaming year. However, Alan Wake 2 had more hype leading up to it, a much-anticipated title, and it ultimately delivered on that hype as an excellent game. What’s more, Remedy reminded us that it has plenty of plans for post-launch content for Alan Wake 2, so the fun will continue:

We will continue promoting and supporting Alan Wake 2 and are creating two paid DLCs that will expand the story. We are also releasing updates and carrying out other activities to support the game and its community.

That’s good news for fans of Alan Wake 2, and a much-deserved congratulations for the game. Stay tuned for more information on those paid DLCs and further updates as they drop.