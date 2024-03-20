Remedy wants to establish a 'regular cadence of sequels' for Control & Alan Wake It took a long time to get from Alan Wake to Alan Wake 2 and Remedy doesn't want it to take quite that long again.

Remedy Entertainment hit it out of the park with Alan Wake 2 in 2023, putting up one of the most excellent horror, and even overall, games of the year. It was quite a few years between the first and second game, though, and Remedy wants to streamline its process now that it has quite a few hit franchises on its hands. The company shared that it will be improving its processes to create a “regular cadence of sequels” for the Control and Alan Wake franchises. The leadership at Remedy also briefly spoke to the progress on Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake.

Remedy shared some details about its upcoming plans for sequels via its Full-Year Financial results for 2023. There, CEO Tero Virtala spoke briefly to the future of the developer and its processes.

With Alan Wake and Control we now have two established franchises, and our ambition is to grow them into franchises that have high brand recognition, steadily growing user base, more regular cadence of sequels and an ability to generate revenues and profits at a high level.

Remedy has been doing great on its games, including 2019's Control and 2023's Alan Wake 2, but it wants to tighten up the release schedules between new content.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

Alan Wake 2 won a lot of praise in 2023. Its design and mix of real and surreal elements through the shifting realities of a horror story affecting the world, satisfying combat, and solid investigative elements earned it a high-scoring Shacknews review. Control was a similarly strong release that won plenty of accolades of its own back in 2019. Remedy clearly doesn’t want to see so many years pass between its games though, which might bode well for more content in both the Wake and Control IPs. Remedy also teased that Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake is coming along well in the “production readiness stage”.

With so much momentum behind it and a clear vision of what’s ahead, we’ll look forward to seeing how Remedy continues to expand on the success of Alan Wake and Control. Stay tuned for more reveals and updates here at Shacknews.