New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Alan Wake 2 will have 'significant' free DLC in addition to paid expansions

During EGX, Remedy Entertainment director Sam Lake shared that Alan Wake 2 will have 'pretty significant' free DLC drops following the game's release.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Alan Wake 2’s release is looming, and we already knew that there would be paid DLC on the way after, but it looks like players will be able to look forward to some free content as well. During EGX 2023, Remedy Entertainment and Alan Wake 2 lead Sam Lake was on hand to talk about the game, and during his talk, he shared that the game will have “significant” free DLC drops in addition to paid DLC expansions.

Lake’s comments on Alan Wake 2’s free DLC were shared by attendees at EGX 2023, including Twitter user TheVoidRetro. There, Lake revealed that in addition to paid DLC expansions planned for Alan Wake 2, the game will have free DLC drops that are expected to have some impact on the games:

TheVoidRetro tweet of Sam Lake announcing free DLC for Alan Wake 2
During EGX 2023, Sam Lake shared that Alan Wake 2 will have "significant DLC" that will be revealed after the base game's launch on October 27.
Source: TheVoidRetro

This should come as a delight to those who have been waiting on Alan Wake 2. The game is nearly here with a release date coming in fast at the end of the month. We also knew that Remedy had DLC content planned for the game following its release, as revealed in the Deluxe Edition of the game and the details shared on the Alan Wake 2 FAQ webpage. However, free DLC was unannounced until now.

Though we have no idea what the free DLC will be for Alan Wake 2, Sam Lake makes it sound like it will be substantial and details will be coming after launch on October 27. Stay tuned as we await further updates on this topic.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola