Alan Wake 2 will have 'significant' free DLC in addition to paid expansions

Alan Wake 2’s release is looming, and we already knew that there would be paid DLC on the way after, but it looks like players will be able to look forward to some free content as well. During EGX 2023, Remedy Entertainment and Alan Wake 2 lead Sam Lake was on hand to talk about the game, and during his talk, he shared that the game will have “significant” free DLC drops in addition to paid DLC expansions.

Lake’s comments on Alan Wake 2’s free DLC were shared by attendees at EGX 2023, including Twitter user TheVoidRetro. There, Lake revealed that in addition to paid DLC expansions planned for Alan Wake 2, the game will have free DLC drops that are expected to have some impact on the games:

We do have free DLC drops coming and they, too, are pretty significant. I’m expecting us to [go more] into detail after the game is out, but the goal [is that they] will be free for everyone who gets the game.

This should come as a delight to those who have been waiting on Alan Wake 2. The game is nearly here with a release date coming in fast at the end of the month. We also knew that Remedy had DLC content planned for the game following its release, as revealed in the Deluxe Edition of the game and the details shared on the Alan Wake 2 FAQ webpage. However, free DLC was unannounced until now.

Though we have no idea what the free DLC will be for Alan Wake 2, Sam Lake makes it sound like it will be substantial and details will be coming after launch on October 27. Stay tuned as we await further updates on this topic.