Alan Wake 2 New Game+ with 'alternative narrative' coming after launch Alan Wake 2's story will not end with its 1.0 release.

It has been years since Alan Wake's story began. While it's set to continue with the long-awaited Alan Wake 2 later this week, the strange and supernatural tale will not end there. Hours after it was featured on the Xbox Partner Preview showcase, Remedy Entertainment revealed that Alan Wake 2 would receive a New Game+ feature that will tell a different side of the main narrative.

The Alan Wake Twitter (X) account revealed on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 that a New Game+ would be released after Alan Wake 2's launch. It will feature some standard NG+ features, such as a new Nightmare difficulty level and the ability to restart with unlocked weapons and upgrades. However, the most interesting feature appears to be a new alternative narrative, which will include additional Manuscript pages and new video content.

Shacknews last got a taste of the Alan Wake 2 narrative back in our September preview, in which Alan begins discovering the true power of the Dark Place, a power that even manages to warp the reality of the game's other playable protagonist, Saga Anderson. Players got a further taste of what to expect during Wednesday's Xbox Partner Preview presentation, which revealed never-before-seen footage of Saga's side of the story.

The wait for Alan Wake 2 is almost over. It will release on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S this Friday, October 27. There is no date at this time for the New Game+ update.