Alan Wake 2 gets NG+, new ending & Nightmare difficulty next week The New Game Plus update will also bring new manuscript pages and video content to Alan Wake 2.

It’s the day after The Game Awards and Alan Wake 2 came away with a few last night, but Remedy came with its own gift to fans. The studio has announced that it’s launching a New Game Plus update for the game next week that will bring a NG+ mode to the game, as well as a new Nightmare difficulty and ending to explore. Players will also be able to discover new manuscript pages and video throughout the game.

Remedy Entertainment announced the details of the Alan Wake 2’s New Game Plus update in a post on the game’s Twitter on December 8, 2023. The update will come on December 11, 2023 for all available platforms and bring a multitude of features, one of the main of which is the promised New Game Plus and alternate ending that were teased before the game launched. The NG+ mode will allow players to retain their weapons, charms, and upgrades game-to-game and a new ending will be possible to obtain only through a New Game Plus playthrough.

Alan Wake 2 will be bringing New Game Plus to the game next week with several other features as well, such as the Nightmare difficulty.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

There’s more to the New Game Plus update than just the NG+ mode in Alan Wake 2. Players are also getting a new and more challenging difficulty: Nightmare Mode. This one will push you to your limit on item conservation and making sure you hit your shots on Taken enemies. We’re also getting some new content throughout the game. Manuscript pages and television segments that weren’t in the original will be included in the new update. Some of these may be exclusive to either a New Game Plus playthrough or Nightmare playthrough.

With the Alan Wake 2 New Game Plus update coming on December 11, 2023, we’ll look forward to jumping into new fun in the game next week. With DLC planned for the game as well, stay tuned for what comes next in Alan Wake 2.