Alan Wake 2 has two DLC expansions planned
Night Springs and The Lake House are both content expansions that will be coming to Alan Wake 2.
Alan Wake 2 is set to launch this weekend, bringing another amazing horror title to 2023’s already incredible slate. You’d think Remedy Entertainment might be ready to just see the fruits of their labor, but it looks like the developer has plenty in store after the base game rolls out. In a recent posting, Remedy revealed details of two expansions that are in the works for Alan Wake 2. It looks like sometime after launch, we can look forward to new further content in Night Springs and The Lake House DLC.
Remedy Entertainment shared details of the upcoming expansions for Alan Wake 2 in a FAQ for the game that was posted on October 26, 2023. In the FAQ, we not only learn the details of the two DLCs being included with deluxe versions of the game, but we also got a blurb for each DLC about what’s going on in them.
We thoroughly enjoyed the base game of Alan Wake 2 in our Shacknews review. It’s an incredible game and different enough to stand out among other knock-out horror titles in 2023. As we await more news and details on the upcoming expansions for Alan Wake 2, stay tuned for when those details drop, right here at Shacknews.
