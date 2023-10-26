New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Alan Wake 2 has two DLC expansions planned

Night Springs and The Lake House are both content expansions that will be coming to Alan Wake 2.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Remedy Entertainment
2

Alan Wake 2 is set to launch this weekend, bringing another amazing horror title to 2023’s already incredible slate. You’d think Remedy Entertainment might be ready to just see the fruits of their labor, but it looks like the developer has plenty in store after the base game rolls out. In a recent posting, Remedy revealed details of two expansions that are in the works for Alan Wake 2. It looks like sometime after launch, we can look forward to new further content in Night Springs and The Lake House DLC.

Remedy Entertainment shared details of the upcoming expansions for Alan Wake 2 in a FAQ for the game that was posted on October 26, 2023. In the FAQ, we not only learn the details of the two DLCs being included with deluxe versions of the game, but we also got a blurb for each DLC about what’s going on in them.

Alan Wake 2 combat with Saga Anderson fighting a Taken
Alan Wake 2's expansion will feature new opportunities to play as Alan, Saga, and other characters within Remedy's universe.
Source: Remedy Entertainment

Here are the details provided for the Night Springs expansion:

And here are the details for The Lake House:

We thoroughly enjoyed the base game of Alan Wake 2 in our Shacknews review. It’s an incredible game and different enough to stand out among other knock-out horror titles in 2023. As we await more news and details on the upcoming expansions for Alan Wake 2, stay tuned for when those details drop, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola