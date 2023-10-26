Alan Wake 2 has two DLC expansions planned Night Springs and The Lake House are both content expansions that will be coming to Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 is set to launch this weekend, bringing another amazing horror title to 2023’s already incredible slate. You’d think Remedy Entertainment might be ready to just see the fruits of their labor, but it looks like the developer has plenty in store after the base game rolls out. In a recent posting, Remedy revealed details of two expansions that are in the works for Alan Wake 2. It looks like sometime after launch, we can look forward to new further content in Night Springs and The Lake House DLC.

Remedy Entertainment shared details of the upcoming expansions for Alan Wake 2 in a FAQ for the game that was posted on October 26, 2023. In the FAQ, we not only learn the details of the two DLCs being included with deluxe versions of the game, but we also got a blurb for each DLC about what’s going on in them.

Alan Wake 2's expansion will feature new opportunities to play as Alan, Saga, and other characters within Remedy's universe.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

Here are the details provided for the Night Springs expansion:

Visions and dreams. Fiction is written and coming true. Fiction collapses and remains just words on a page. These are those stories… in Night Springs. Play as several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake and experience the unexplainable in multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springs, a fictional tv-show set in the world of Alan Wake.

And here are the details for The Lake House:

The Lake House is a mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization to conduct secret research… until something goes wrong. Explore the Lake House and embark on two separate adventures as the realities of Saga Anderson and Alan Wake collide again.

We thoroughly enjoyed the base game of Alan Wake 2 in our Shacknews review. It’s an incredible game and different enough to stand out among other knock-out horror titles in 2023. As we await more news and details on the upcoming expansions for Alan Wake 2, stay tuned for when those details drop, right here at Shacknews.