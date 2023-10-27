ShackStream: Alan Wake 2 takes us back to Cauldron Lake + FNAF Movie Night! It's another spooky stream! And not only are we playing the new Alan Wake 2, but we're also leading right into a FNAF Movie Night!

It’s Friday, and the weekend before it’s officially Halloween, and we couldn’t be happier to bring you more content to take into the weekend! Tonight, we have a double feature of spooky goodness for you. Alan Wake 2 came out, so we’re going to be playing it on stream. After that, we’re going to make way for a Pop! Goes the Culture Movie Night watch party where you can watch the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie with Donovan and Greg!

Alan Wake 2 just came out today and it’s terrifying to say the least. In our Shacknews review, we relished in the surreal scares and dynamic use of live-action in gameplay, as well as the solid new protagonist, Saga Anderson. With the game out in the wild, we’ll be playing a couple chapters to invite players back into the horrific world of Wake’s Fiction. Stay tuned after that as Greg and Donovan go live with a watch party of the Five Nights at Freddy’s film, which is available on Peacock. Just boot it up and hit start when Donovan and Greg say go to watch along with them.

Alan Wake 2 will be going live at 2:15 p.m. PT / 5:15 p.m. ET while the movie will go live at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it all on the Shacknews Twitch channel or just above in the embed. You can also join in the conversation on our Discord!

We have a double dose of fearful fun set up for you tonight. Tune in for Alan Wake 2 and stay for the Five Nights At Freddy’s coming up later tonight!