Alan Wake 2 '08 update' patch notes

More than 200 fixes have been rolled out in Alan Wake 2's latest update, including an annoying echo issue in the hotel.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Remedy Entertainment
Alan Wake 2 may have floored critics in its release, but that doesn’t mean Remedy is done improving on the experience to make it as fun for everyone as possible. An extensive patch has been rolled out. Dubbed the “08 update” (because all PC and console versions end in .08), it brings a huge amount of fixes, bug squashes, and adjustments to Alan Wake 2. Want to see everything that was spruced up? Check out the patch notes here.

Alan Wake 2 Oceanview Hotel exterior in the urban streets
A strange echo in Oceanview Hotel is now fixed to its proper source in the game following Alan Wake 2's 08 update.
Source: Remedy Entertainment

Remedy Entertainment rolled out the Alan Wake 2 08 update and its accompanying patch notes this week. There are a huge amount of bug fixes and tweaks in this update, including one that reworks the echo of activity you’ll sometimes hear in the Oceanview Hotel Lobby. This should make it so that echo comes from the proper source. There are quite a few other fixes on auto-aim, sound effects, and plenty of other activities below:

Global 

-Various localization fixes, such as improved subtitle timings for all languages
Improved localized audio for live-action cinematics
Various audio-related improvements and additional polish
Improved lip sync in some instances
Fixed various graphical issues in the environments
Fixed various minor issues in cinematics
Minor improvements to image aliasing in Performance mode and Xbox Series S
Improved lighting
-Fixed lighting bugs in multiple locations
Various UI-related fixes and additional polish
Various gameplay fixes and improvements
Minor gameplay finetuning
Improved auto-aim for specific circumstances
Fixed rare player character animation issues
Fixed various issues in the Case Board
Fixed various map issues
Several conversations failing to trigger and thus blocking progress later have been fixed
-Fixed Rose’s dialogue choices, sometimes not being selectable, blocking progress
Fixed a rare issue with Saga’s lines not playing when going to the Sheriff’s Station, blocking progress
Resolved a potential problem in the player getting stuck in a Case Board Tutorial
Fixed exploration rewards for Lighthouse 

Mission specific 

INVITATION:
-Fixed a bug where Saga could get stuck in the environment (“Crazy forest”)

CASEY:
-Fixed potential issue with players able to get stuck when falling from ladders
-Fixed potential issues with Dark Presence (it remains a threat)
-Fixed a rare crash

ZANE’S FILM:
-Fixed a bug where Alan could fall through the environment

SCRATCH:
-Fixed a bug where Saga could fall through the world
-Fixed a bug in where a gate could get locked after reloading a save game, causing the player to get blocked from progressing
-Fixed an issue where, in rare circumstances, the player could end up outside of the game world when opening the map
-Fixed an issue where, in rare cases, the Lighthouse key could not be picked up

WE SING:
-Fixed a bug where Alan could get stuck in the environment

ROOM 665:
-Fixed an issue that caused the Oceanview Hotel Lobby Echo not to align correctly (this one was really annoying; we apologize)

MASKS:
-Fixed an issue where if the player performed specific tasks in an unpredictable order, the mission progress could get blocked

DEERFEST:
-Fixed an issue (much to Rose’s chagrin) with physics-related props that could block the player in and halt progress

COME HOME:
-Fixed an issue where the player, in rare instances, could not exit the radio, TV, or manuscript interact modules. 

PC specific 

Fixed a bug that could cause graphics settings to reset when launching the game
Improvements to PC Window handling logic
Fixed mouse cursor sometimes not appearing in menus 

That covers your Alan Wake 08 update patch notes. Be sure to check out our other Alan Wake 2 coverage for all news and updates on the game.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

