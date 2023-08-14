Assassin's Creed Mirage sneaks closer with earlier release date The latest Assassin's Creed title has gone gold and will now release a full week earlier.

The latest in the Assassin's Creed series was originally set to come down in the middle of October. Of course, those who have been paying attention have noticed, this is an increasingly crowded time for heavy-hitting AAA titles. On Monday, Ubisoft announced that Assassin's Creed Mirage had gone gold and rather than risk going up against web-slinging arachnids or pachyderm plumbers, the publisher will simply release its game a full week early.

The following was posted to the Assassin's Creed Twitter account on Monday, August 14, 2023:

Assassin's Creed Mirage has gone gold and is coming out a week early! On behalf of the entire team, we can't wait for you to explore 9th Century Baghdad with Basim. Your journey now starts on October 5. Save the new date!



Source: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Mirage originally had an October 12 release date. That would have put it only one week ahead of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder and within days of Alan Wake 2's release. With much more room to breathe, the new October 5 release date only puts Mirage head-to-head with the Nintendo Switch-exclusive Detective Pikachu Returns.

Mirage puts players in the role of Basim and takes them to ancient Baghdad. This journey takes Basim across real-world locations, crosses paths with historical figures, and also returns to Alamut, which is where the Assassin's Order was originally founded.

Assassin's Creed Mirage will release on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. The game will be priced at a lower-than-average $49.99 USD partially because this will be a shorter-than-average Assassin's Creed campaign.