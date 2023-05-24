Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Assassin's Creed Mirage gets October 2023 release date

Assassin's Creed Mirage takes the franchise back to its roots this fall.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Ubisoft
1

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is shaping up to be a departure from the layered open-world action RPGs that the franchise evolved into over the past half-decade, taking the series back to its simpler roots. Now, we know exactly when we’ll get to slip back into those iconic assassin robes, as the game has been given an October 12, 2023 release date.

The Assassin's Creed Mirage release date was announced during the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase. 

Bassam peeking around a corner.

Source: Ubisoft

Interestingly enough, this announcement comes less than a month before the Ubisoft Forward event, which was announced after the publisher confirmed its exit from E3.

After reported internal delays, we'll have our hands on Assassin's Creed Mirage this October, less than a week before the release of Alan Wake 2. For more of the announcements out of the recent PlayStation Showcase, Shacknews has all the details.

