PlayStation Showcase May 2023: All announcements & trailers A comprehensive list of everything revealed during the latest PlayStation Showcase.

The May 2023 PlayStation Showcase officially kicked off the summer of video game events, giving a look at games coming to PS5 over the next couple of years. Here are all of the announcements and trailers from the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase.

All May 2023 PlayStation Showcase announcements

Take a look at all of the games revealed and shown off during the latest PlayStation Showcase:

Fairgame$

Fairgame$ is a new shooter from Haven. The reveal trailer didn't provide a look at gameplay, but the game has been confirmed for a PS5 and PC release.

Helldivers 2

The sequel to Helldivers was given a cinematic and gameplay reveal during the showcase. Interestingly enough, Helldivers 2 ditches the top-down format in favor of third-person action.

Phantom Blade Zero

S-Game's Phantom Blade Zero was announced as a PS5 title, with little additional information. We did get a look at gameplay, showing off traversal and combat.

Sword of the Sea

Sword of the Sea was one of several indies shown off during the showcase, with sweeping landscapes and a striking art style.

Ghostrunner 2

Ghostrunner 2 is a sequel to the 2020 action-platformer. It's set for a 2023 release.

The Talos Principle 2

Sony revealed The Talos Principle 2, a new entry in the first-person puzzle series. It's coming to PS5 in 2023.

Neva

The team behind GRIS introduced us to Neva, an emotional and artistic new narrative-driven game. Launching in 2024.

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean

The newest Cat Quest game was announced with a new trailer, confirming a PS4 and PS5 release in 2024.

Foamstars

Foamstars is a new Splatoon-like from Square Enix. It's set to launch on PS4 and PS5.

Teardown

Indie darling Teardown was given a 2023 release for PS5. Microsoft has confirmed the game will also come to Xbox Series X/S.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The rumored Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake was officially revealed, with a new name. It's coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Towers of Aghasba

Towers of Aghasba is described as "an action-adventure builder game set in a unique fantasy world." Developed by Dreamlit, the game will launch in 2024.

Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 showed off a new story and gameplay trailer, providing a fresh look at the heavily-anticipated sequel.

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2's new trailer showed off more story details and revealed the game's October 17, 2023 release date.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage was given an October 12 release date in a new trailer.

Revenant Hill

From the creators of Night in the Woods comes Revenant Hill. It's coming to PS4 and PS5.

Ultros

Ultros is a new sci-fi adventure game launching in 2024 for PS4 and PS5.

Five Nights at Freddy's Help Wanted 2

The sequel to FNaF Help Wanted was announced as a late 2023 release for PS VR2.

Arizona Sunshine 2

The sequel to Arizona Sunshine hopes to bring fresh zombie-slaying goodness to PS VR2 later this year.

Beat Saber - Queen Music Pack

The Queen Music Pack is available now in Beat Saber.

Marathon

Bungie revealed Marathon as its next game, a return to the studio's pre-Destiny and pre-Halo roots.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Cayde-6 returns to Destiny 2 in the new trailer for The Final Shape.

Concord

Firewalk Studios showed off Concord, a new PvP first-person shooter

New PS5 accessories

Sony showed off the Project Q game streaming device as well as its new lossless audio wireless earbuds.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Sony dove deep into Marvel's Spider-Man 2, showing off story and combat in the upcoming sequel. It currently has a fall 2023 release window.

That's everything that got announced at the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase! Stick with Shacknews as we cover all of the Summer Game Fest-related events going down in the coming months.