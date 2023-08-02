Assassin's Creed Mirage's campaign will be about 20 to 23 hours long A lead on Assassin's Creed Mirage claimed that going full completionist on the game will run about 25 to 30 hours.

It could be argued that no matter how good previous Assassin’s Creed games were, they had become a bit bloated with dozens of hours of content. Ubisoft shared previously that it’s going a different way with Assassin’s Creed Mirage that hearkens back to the originals, and that includes playthrough length. In a recent interview, an Ubisoft lead shared that the main campaign of Assassin’s Creed Mirage will only take 20 to 23 hours to finish, 25 to 30 if you want to do 100-percent complete the game.

It was Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed Mirage lead producer Fabian Salomon that shared these details about the game’s length in a recent interview with PCGamesN. There, when asked about how long Mirage would run, Salomon shared that the game was a very focused experience and wouldn’t spend a lot of time having the player run across sprawling maps searching for collectibles and side tasks:

Given that we do a lot of playtesting internally at Ubisoft, it’s part of our process, we really want to get as close as possible to the players, so we’ll say that the latest playtimes we’ve received average at around 20-23 hours. That can go up to 25-30 hours for the completionists, and we’ll say that those who will be rushing the game will be around 20 hours.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is said to be a focused experience similar to the original games, which includes taking much less time to complete.

Source: Ubisoft

This is quite a stark difference from the most recent Assassin’s Creed games such as Odyssey and Valhalla, which have had sprawling regions to explore. In fact, Valhalla’s main quest takes about 60 hours to beat even without the completionist grind. Getting everything in the game takes around 143 hours. Compare this with Assassin’s Creed 2, which took around 19 hours to beat and 35 in completionist territory, and it seems pretty clear which way Ubisoft is going.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to launch on PC and consoles in October 2023. As we get closer to that launch window, stay tuned for more updates and details on the game right here at Shacknews.