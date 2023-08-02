New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Assassin's Creed Mirage's campaign will be about 20 to 23 hours long

A lead on Assassin's Creed Mirage claimed that going full completionist on the game will run about 25 to 30 hours.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Ubisoft
3

It could be argued that no matter how good previous Assassin’s Creed games were, they had become a bit bloated with dozens of hours of content. Ubisoft shared previously that it’s going a different way with Assassin’s Creed Mirage that hearkens back to the originals, and that includes playthrough length. In a recent interview, an Ubisoft lead shared that the main campaign of Assassin’s Creed Mirage will only take 20 to 23 hours to finish, 25 to 30 if you want to do 100-percent complete the game.

It was Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed Mirage lead producer Fabian Salomon that shared these details about the game’s length in a recent interview with PCGamesN. There, when asked about how long Mirage would run, Salomon shared that the game was a very focused experience and wouldn’t spend a lot of time having the player run across sprawling maps searching for collectibles and side tasks:

An assassination attempt in Assassin's Creed Mirage
Assassin's Creed Mirage is said to be a focused experience similar to the original games, which includes taking much less time to complete.
Source: Ubisoft

This is quite a stark difference from the most recent Assassin’s Creed games such as Odyssey and Valhalla, which have had sprawling regions to explore. In fact, Valhalla’s main quest takes about 60 hours to beat even without the completionist grind. Getting everything in the game takes around 143 hours. Compare this with Assassin’s Creed 2, which took around 19 hours to beat and 35 in completionist territory, and it seems pretty clear which way Ubisoft is going.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to launch on PC and consoles in October 2023. As we get closer to that launch window, stay tuned for more updates and details on the game right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 2, 2023 9:30 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Assassin's Creed Mirage's campaign will be about 20 to 23 hours long

    • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      August 2, 2023 10:46 AM

      I'm on-board with this. The newer AC games, especially Odyssey and Valhalla, had too much stuff. I'm very much ready for a return to shorter, more focused Assassin's Creed games.

      • judge legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        August 2, 2023 11:08 AM

        yeah for sure, I was going to cynically post a response assuming that was the time to mainline the main quest but it looks like that's the target to get "full completion". awesome

Hello, Meet Lola