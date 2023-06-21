Detective Pikachu Returns this October A new Detective Pikachu game is coming this fall.

During the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, we got the surprise reveal of Detective Pikachu Returns, a sequel to the Pokemon mystery game. It's set for a Nintendo Switch release on October 6, 2023.

Fans have been waiting for years to learn more about the follow up to Detective Pikachu ever since it was announced back in 2019. At long last, it will only be few more months until we finally have our hands on it. From the trailer, we can see Pokemon like Inteleon and Mimikyu will be featured in the game.

If you're trying to keep up with all of this morning's announcements, Shacknews has all of the news out of today's busy Nintendo Direct.