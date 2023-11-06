New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Embracer Group COO leaves amid restructuring to form own company

Embracer COO Egil Strunke is leaving the company to form Strunke Games.
TJ Denzer
Image via Embracer Group
1

As the Embracer Group still struggles to find its footing and continues in cost-cut mode due to a major failed deal this year, an executive is leaving the company to start their own. Embracer COO Egil Strunke recently announced his resignation from the company, ending the second of two stints at Embracer. He will be moving on to form consultancy group Strunke Games and support other gaming studios in the industry.

Egil Strunke shared his resignation as COO of Embracer Group and the formation of Strunke Games on a lengthy post on his LinkedIn, as spotted by PCGamesInsider.biz. Strunke shared that while he believes Embracer Group can correct its course and thrive, he himself feels the time is right to move on and begin a new venture with Strunke Games:

Strunke Games post by Egil Strunke
Egil Strunke is leaving the COO position at Embracer Group to lead a new games consultancy company called Strunke Games.
Source: Egil Strunke

Strunke goes on to share that his new company, Strunke Games, will act as a support and consultancy group to gaming studios and aims to work with bright and upcoming groups in the gaming space:

Meanwhile, Embracer Group is still reeling from a failed deal worth $2 billion USD that was allegedly to take place with the Saudi-backed Savvy Gaming before the latter reportedly withdrew from the deal at a critical moment. The company has gone into a restructure that has seen studios like Volition closed and groups like Zen Studios laying off employees.

While Egil Strunke’s timing could simply be unfortunate, the shedding of high-level executives as Embracer Group continues to try to correct its course doesn’t instill confidence. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates and news on the situation.

