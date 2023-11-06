Embracer Group COO leaves amid restructuring to form own company Embracer COO Egil Strunke is leaving the company to form Strunke Games.

As the Embracer Group still struggles to find its footing and continues in cost-cut mode due to a major failed deal this year, an executive is leaving the company to start their own. Embracer COO Egil Strunke recently announced his resignation from the company, ending the second of two stints at Embracer. He will be moving on to form consultancy group Strunke Games and support other gaming studios in the industry.

Egil Strunke shared his resignation as COO of Embracer Group and the formation of Strunke Games on a lengthy post on his LinkedIn, as spotted by PCGamesInsider.biz. Strunke shared that while he believes Embracer Group can correct its course and thrive, he himself feels the time is right to move on and begin a new venture with Strunke Games:

Although the last year has been rough, in line with general market changes and industry consolidation, I am positive that Embracer will come out stronger and with a long, bright future ahead of them.

Strunke goes on to share that his new company, Strunke Games, will act as a support and consultancy group to gaming studios and aims to work with bright and upcoming groups in the gaming space:

The goal of Strunke Games is to support and be involved in some of the most interesting gaming studios, companies and projects around the globe as the games industry continues its constant change. I'm open to discuss all kind of consultancy assignments; strategy, scaling up/down, creating new business opportunities, utilizing my network, interim management roles, studio/game project evaluation/DD, investment opportunities, board or advisory function, mentor-/leadership and more.

Meanwhile, Embracer Group is still reeling from a failed deal worth $2 billion USD that was allegedly to take place with the Saudi-backed Savvy Gaming before the latter reportedly withdrew from the deal at a critical moment. The company has gone into a restructure that has seen studios like Volition closed and groups like Zen Studios laying off employees.

While Egil Strunke’s timing could simply be unfortunate, the shedding of high-level executives as Embracer Group continues to try to correct its course doesn’t instill confidence. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates and news on the situation.