Volition studio to close amid Embracer Group restructuring

Following underperformance of the recent Saints Row and Embracer's restructuring, Volition was announced to be closing down effective immediately.
TJ Denzer
Image via Volition
1

Hard times have hit the long-running Volition studio today with the studio shutting down immediately after 30 years of activity. The developers behind the Saints Row and Red Faction series ended up on the chopping block under embracer amid the parent company’s announcement earlier this year to restructure its entire organization under its own hard times. This unfortunately ended with Volition being shut down following evaluation.

Volition announced its shutdown via an update post on the company’s LinkedIn page on August 31, 2023. There, the team explained that the decision to shutdown was part of Embracer Group’s recent troubles:

Volition's statement on its closing
Volition announced its closure as a consequence of Embracer's restructuring decision made back in June 2023.
Source: Volition

Volition refers to a decision Embracer Group made back in June to restructure its entire business and acquisitions, of which Volition was a part. The company’s sudden rough stretch came after it was revealed that a $2 billion USD deal fell through, allegedly with the Saudi Arabia PIF-backed Savvy Gaming. While Embracer was previously on an acquisition spree that saw it get quite a few studios and even the rights to Lord of the Rings entertainment and games, the failed $2 billion deal shook the company heavily and left it in a tumultuous state this year.

With Volition closing, it looks like the end of the road for franchises like Saints Row and Red Faction for now. Shacknews sends its condolences to those affected and wishes them well as the studio shuts down.

