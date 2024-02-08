Jagged Alliance 3 gets modding tools in latest update In Jagged Alliance 3's latest update, codenamed 'Larry', players can now mod the game to create maps, adjust rules, and even make whole new campaigns.

Last year, Haemimont Games and THQ Nordic launched Jagged Alliance 3 and it was quite the impressive return for the somewhat troubled franchise. Now, in the most recent update for the game, the developers are putting power into the players’ hands when it comes to content. The “Larry” update for Jagged Alliance 3 was just rolled out and it features a suit of mod tools, allowing players to create maps, change rules, and make their own campaigns.

THQ Nordic and Haemimont Games shared details about the “Larry” update for Jagged Alliance 3 in a press release this week. This update is chock full of fixes, tweaks, and upgrades for the game, but the biggest addition by far is the mod support and tools upgrade. With these tools now available, players can design maps, craft unique campaigns, and fiddle with various aspects of the game. For instance, you can change a Body Count rule to increase the volume of enemy combatants. You can also fiddle with Mercenary hiring rules to adjust salaries and availability of mercs.

With modding tools for Jagged Alliance 3, players can now create all sorts of user content for the game, including missions, maps, and capaigns.

Source: THQ Nordic

Jagged Alliance 3 was an impressive part of 2023’s release schedule. The game was much beloved by critics and fans for bringing quality back to the Jagged Alliance franchise. It certainly garnered our praise as well, earning a high-scoring Shacknews review for its solid campaign, variety of mercenaries, luscious combat maps, and in-depth turn-based combat. It also ended up on the shortlist of our Best Strategy Game of 2023 nominations.

With mod tools now in play, players should be able to do even more fun stuff with Jagged Alliance 3. For more updates from the game, stay tuned here at Shacknews for the latest Jagged Alliance 3 news.