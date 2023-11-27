The Shacknews Awards 2023 nominees

As 2023 comes to a close, it’s time for us to reflect on what was an unprecedented year for video games. Arguably no other year has been more deserving of the “Year of the Games” title we like to use here at Shacknews, with memorable releases across every genre in both the AAA and indie spaces. As we work to determine the winners, we present to you the nominees for the 2023 Shacknews Awards.

Note: Shacknews will not be releasing a list of nominees for Game of the Year or Indie Game of the Year. We will publish a top 10 list for both categories alongside the announcement of the winners from this article.

Person of the Year

Charles Martinet

Phil Spencer

Shigeru Miyamoto

Sam Altman

Swen Vincke

Sam Lake

Do it for Shacknews Award

The Freelancers (Shacknews' various article and review contributors)

Duke Nukem Restoration Project

Mega Ran

F-Zero 99 Developers

Shigeru Miyamoto

Nightdive Studios

Best Developer

Nintendo

Capcom

Larian Studios

Ironmace

Insomniac Games

Remedy Entertainment

Best Publisher

Nintendo

Larian Studios

Capcom

Square Enix

Bandai Namco

Shackbattle Game of the Year

Street Fighter 6

Wreckfest

Battlefield 2042

Team Fortress 2

Best PC Game

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Baldur’s Gate 3

Alan Wake 2

Cities: Skylines 2

Dune: Spice Wars

Remnant 2

Best PS5 Game

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Final Fantasy 16

Humanity

Baldur’s Gate 3

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Lies of P

Best Nintendo Switch Game

F-Zero 99

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario RPG

Pikmin 4

Metroid Prime Remastered

Best Xbox Series X Game

Starfield

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Minecraft Legends

Lies of P

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Best Comeback

Cyberpunk 2077

F-Zero

Street Fighter

World of Warcraft

Warhammer 40k: Darktide

Samba de Amigo

Modojo @ Shacknews Mobile Game of the Year

Warcraft Rumble

Honkai: Star Rail

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Pokemon Sleep

Most Improved Game

Cyberpunk 2077

Halo: Infinite

Vampire Survivors

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Hitman: World of Assassination

Best Strategy Game

Dune: Spice Wars

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

Jagged Alliance 3

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cities: Skylines 2

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp

Best Graphics

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Forza Motorsport

Alan Wake 2

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Best Multiplayer Game

Counter-Strike 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Street Fighter 6

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

F-Zero 99

Deceive Inc.

Best Hardware

Meta Quest 3

PlayStation VR2

XREAL Air 2

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

Steam Deck OLED

Asus ROG Ally

Outstanding Achievement in Accessibility

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

PlayStation Access Controller

Best VR Game

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Humanity

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

C-Smash VRS

F1 23

7th Guest VR

Best Narrative Game

Alan Wake 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Thirsty Suitors

Goodbye Volcano High

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Art Style

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Pikmin 4

Lies of P

Bombrush Cyberfunk

Best FPS Game

Counter-Strike 2

Quake 2

Payday 3

System Shock Remake

Metroid Prime Remastered

RoboCop: Rogue City

Best Gaming Accessory

Razer Kitsune arcade pad

SteelSeries Alias Mic

NYXI Wizard Wireless Controller

PDP Realms Controllers

Esports Hero

Angrybird

Faker

Arslan Ash

rapha

Best Horror Game

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Dead Space (2023)

Alan Wake 2

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

You Will Die Here Tonight

Dredge

Best Cozy Game

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Palia

Fae Farm

Suika Game

Bluey: The Videogame

Best RPG

Octopath Traveler 2

Super Mario RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Sea of Stars

Star Ocean: The Second Story R

Starfield

Best Early Access Game

Tape to Tape

Disney Dreamlight Valley

BattleBit Remastered

Dark and Darker

Kerbal Space Program 2

Relic Hunters Legend

Best Expansion

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Hitman: World of Assassination - Freelancer

Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass

Remnant 2: The Awakened King

Best Co-Op Game

Remnant 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Disney Illusion Island

Baldur’s Gate 3

Payday 3

Best Trendsetter

Street Fighter 6

Pizza Tower

Thirsty Suitors

Vampire Survivors

OpenAI

Nintendo

Best Mod

Cursed Halo Again

MS Paint Layers

Duke Nukem Forever Restoration Project

John Romero's Sigil 2

Baldur's Gate 3's Party Limit Begone

Resident Evil 4's Max Stack Sizes

Best Fighting Game

Street Fighter 6

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

God of Rock

Best Sports Game

Wild Card Football

Golf It!

AEW Fight Forever

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

MLB The Show 23

WWE 2K23

Best Remake

Resident Evil 4

Dead Space

System Shock

Super Mario RPG

Star Ocean: The Second Story R

GoldenEye 007

Best Racing Game

F-Zero 99

Disney Speedstorm

LEGO 2K Drive

Forza Motorsport

EA Sports WRC

Trackmania

Most Overlooked Game

Crash Team Rumble

Darkest Dungeon 2

Wild Hearts

Samba de Amigo: Party Central

Octopath Traveler 2

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

Best Strand Game

Death Stranding

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Destiny 2 (Strand Subclass)

Best Open World Game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Street Fighter 6

Starfield

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Tchia

Palia

Best Ongoing Game

Marvel Snap

Vampire Survivors

Fortnite

Hunt: Showdown

Hitman: World of Assassination

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Best Sound Design

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Alan Wake 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Starfield

Darkest Dungeon 2

Best Voice Actor

Matt Mercer (Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom)

Alan Lee (Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 1)

Neil Newbon (Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3)

Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

Alejandro Saab (Osvald in Octopath Traveler 2)

Melanie Liburd (Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2)

Best Music

F-Zero 99

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Octopath Traveler 2

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Street Fighter 6

Best Action-Adventure Game

Final Fantasy 16

Remnant 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Lies of P

Best Headshot

Resident Evil 4

RoboCop: Rogue City

Payday 3

Jagged Alliance 3

Quietest Lobby

Wild Hearts

Crash Team Rumble

Deceive Inc.

Payday 3

Wild Card Football

Exoprimal

Best Free-to-Play Game

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Warcraft Rumble

Trackmania

Counter-Strike 2

Best Cameo

Jean-Claude Van Damme (Mortal Kombat 1)

Dimitri Vegas (Hitman: World of Assassination)

Nicolas Cage (Dead by Daylight)

Sam Lake (Alan Wake 2)

Temuera Morrison (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)

Best Add-on

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

Resident Evil 4: The Mercenaries

Best NPC

Turgle (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)

Shadowheart (Baldur’s Gate 3)

Jill Warrick (Final Fantasy 16)

Ganke (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

Ashley Graham (Resident Evil 4)

Uncle Hinti (Thirsty Suitors)

Best Water

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cities: Skylines 2

Destiny 2: Season of the Deep

Forza Motorsport

Best Nintendo Switch Port

Vampire Survivors

PowerWash Simulator

Dave The Diver

Suika Game

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp

Borderlands 3

Best PC Port

Marvel Snap

Returnal

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Persona 3 Portable

Live A Live

Best Online Presentation

Starfield Direct

Xbox Games Showcase

Bigmode Memo 2023

Nintendo Direct June 2023

Summer Game Fest/Day of the Devs Digital Showcase

Best Video Game Pet

Handler’s Dog (Remnant 2)

Owlbear (Baldur’s Gate 3)

Akala (Octopath Traveler 2)

Torgal (Final Fantasy 16)

Oatchi (Pikmin 4)

808 (Hi-Fi Rush)

Best Platformer

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Mr. Run and Jump

Disney Illusion Island

Sonic Superstars

Convergence: A League of Legends Story

Gravity Circuit

Biggest Surprise

F-Zero 99

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario RPG

The Legend of Zelda movie announcement

RoboCop: Rogue City

Star Ocean: The Second Story R

Best Puzzle Game

The Talos Principle 2

Humanity

Suika Game

Viewfinder

Cocoon

Crime O’clock

Best Old School Throwback Game

RoboCop: Rogue City

F-Zero 99

Cassette Beasts

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons

Pizza Tower

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Best Gore

Mortal Kombat 1

Dead Island 2

RoboCop: Rogue City

Diablo 4

Dead Space (2023)

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Pop! Goes the Culture! Presents: Best Adaptation

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Castlevania: Nocturne

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Twisted Metal

Tetris

Game That Should Be On Nintendo Switch

Pizza Tower

Humanity

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cities: Skylines 2

System Shock (2023)

Viewfinder

Congratulations to all of the nominees for the 2023 Shacknews Awards! Winners will be announced on December 29, 2023.