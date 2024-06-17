Embracer Group shuts down Pieces Interactive Alone in the Dark was the studio's final game.

This morning, it was announced that Pieces Interactive, the Swedish studio behind Magicka 2 and the recent revival of Alone in the Dark, has been closed by parent company Embracer Group.

Pieces Interactive shared the news of its own closure in an update to its website. The home page now shows the Pieces Interactive logo with “2007 - 2024” and “Thanks For Playing With Us” printed beneath. There’s also a brief statement about the company’s history.



Source: THQ Nordic

Pieces Interactive released over ten titles on PC, Console and Mobile since 2007, both our own concepts such as Puzzlegeddon, Fret Nice, Leviathan Warships, Robo Surf and Kill to Collect, as well as work for hire titles such as Magicka 2 and several DLCs for Magicka. Our client list includes Paradox Interactive, Koei Tecmo, Arrowhead Game Studios, Koch Media and RaceRoom Entertainment.

Pieces Interactive was acquired by Embracer Group in 2017. Its most recent (and final) game was Alone in the Dark, a revival of the horror classic. This is not only the latest studio shutdown to hit the games industry, but the latest to come at the hands of Embracer Group, which has shut down studios and laid off thousands of workers over the past year.