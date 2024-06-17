New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Embracer Group shuts down Pieces Interactive

Alone in the Dark was the studio's final game.
Donovan Erskine
THQ Nordic
1

This morning, it was announced that Pieces Interactive, the Swedish studio behind Magicka 2 and the recent revival of Alone in the Dark, has been closed by parent company Embracer Group.

Pieces Interactive shared the news of its own closure in an update to its website. The home page now shows the Pieces Interactive logo with “2007 - 2024” and “Thanks For Playing With Us” printed beneath. There’s also a brief statement about the company’s history.

Jodie Comer as Emily in Alone in the Dark.

Source: THQ Nordic

Pieces Interactive was acquired by Embracer Group in 2017. Its most recent (and final) game was Alone in the Dark, a revival of the horror classic. This is not only the latest studio shutdown to hit the games industry, but the latest to come at the hands of Embracer Group, which has shut down studios and laid off thousands of workers over the past year.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

