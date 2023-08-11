Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 11: Assassin's Creed free trials

There isn't much time left to catch up before the next chapter in the ongoing Assassin's Creed saga. To help everyone catch up, Ubisoft is giving players a choice. They can try Assassin's Creed for free. Which one? Select between five! Jump into either AC Valhalla, AC Black Flag, or any of the Ezio trilogy (AC2, Brotherhood, Revelations) absolutely free between now and August 14.
Elsewhere, Steam is celebrating the best of story-based games with the Steam Visual Novel Fest. Fanatical has kicked off its Summer Sale and has some big hits at heavy discounts. Plus, QuakeCon is happening all weekend and the QuakeCon sales from last week remain active for anyone looking to pick up the best from Bethesda.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
World of Warcraft is offering a special Pets Pack with all proceeds going to BlueCheck Ukraine. Check out the Pets Pack for Ukraine, available until August 29.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Europa Universalis 4 - FREE until 8/17
- Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You - FREE until 8/17
- Goat Simulator 3 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $14.99 (75% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- Dishonored 2 - $5.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Prey - $9.99 (75% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.64 (67% off)
- Doom 2 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.29 (67% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Teslagrad 2, Backfirewall_, Fall of Porcupine, Teslagrad Remastered, Terracotta, Owlboy, Arcanium: Rise of Akhan, Kingdom Come: Deliverance + Band of Bastards DLC, The Ascent, Rain World, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Patch Quest, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe, Unity of Command 2, Hero's Hour, and Ancestors Legacy. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- System Shock [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Epic] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $17.24 (31% off)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin [Steam] - $37.79 (37% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Atomic Heart [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $17.19 (57% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $15.39 (78% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus [Steam] - $5.59 (86% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $2.99 (70% off)
- More from the Fanatical QuakeCon Sale.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $25.49 (49% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $32.39 (46% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $25.99 (48% off)
- Saints Row Platinum Edition [Epic] - $45.99 (54% off)
- Storyteller [Steam] - $10.49 (30% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $25.89 (63% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $21.59 (73% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $33.59 (72% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $11.19 (72% off)
- Cuphead [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Broforce [Steam] - $3.74 (75% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [Steam] - $6.49 (50% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.39 (86% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $49.83 (17% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $22.76 (28% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $12.63 (79% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.37 (79% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $8.37 (79% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $16.77 (66% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $6.27 (79% off)
- Rage 2 [Steam] - $8.37 (79% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus [Steam] - $4.94 (88% off)
- Quake 4 [Steam] - $4.13 (72% off)
- More from the Gamebillet QuakeCon Sale.
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $25.78 (74% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (47% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.96 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $19.97 (20% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $15.97 (20% off)
- Watch Dogs: Leigon [Ubisoft] - $9.00 (85% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.25 (83% off)
Gamersgate
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun [Steam] - $17.19 (22% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $21.11 (30% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $13.19 (78% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.79 (78% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $17.59 (65% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $6.59 (78% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus [Steam] - $5.27 (87% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $5.80 (71% off)
- Quake 4 [Steam] - $4.35 (71% off)
- More from the Gamersgate QuakeCon Sale.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $27.59 (72% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $6.89 (77% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil [Ubisoft] - $2.75 (72% off)
GamesPlanet
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $22.50 (62% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $21.99 (27% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.50 (76% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $9.50 (76% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus [Steam] - $6.00 (85% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $3.30 (67% off)
- More from the GamesPlanet's QuakeCon Sale.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $26.99 (73% off)
- Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $11.00 (63% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Mega Man 11 [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Detroit: Become Human [Steam] - $16.99 (58% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Terra Nil - $19.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- QuakeCon 2023 Sale
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $15.99 (80% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Prey - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $5.99 (70% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.64 (67% off)
- Quake - $3.29 (67% off)
- More from the GOG.com QuakeCon 2023 Sale.
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Loop Hero - $7.49 (50% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $9.91 (80% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $19.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Papers Please - $1.99 (80% off)
- Undertale - $2.49 (75% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code AUG17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Steam Early Access] - $34.39 (31% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $41.27 (31% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $20.39 (32% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $12.75 (79% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Collection: Necrom - $50.99 (36% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $14.88 (79% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $6.38 (79% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein [Steam] - $1.70 (66% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming QuakeCon Sale.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $17.03 (72% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $12.89 (57% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $34.40 (66% off)
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $28.37 (53% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $25.80 (74% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam/Epic] - $17.03 (72% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $16.66 (89% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil [Ubisoft] - $2.58 (74% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Chivalry 2, Road 96, Trek to Yomi, SuchArt, Tin Can, Hot Brass, and Arcade Paradise. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $3 or more for Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil, and Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4 (2005), Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, and Resident Evil 6. Pay $20 or more to also receive Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. Pay $35 or more to also receive Resident Evil Village. These activate on Steam.
Pay $20 or more to get The Jackbox Party Pack 9, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, The Jackbox Party Pack 5, The Jackbox Party Pack, The Jackbox Party Starter, Quiplash 2, and Fibbage XL. These activate on Steam.
Pay $13 for Drift21, Automobilista, rFactor 2, NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Automobilista 2, and Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $6 or more for Planescape Torment Enhanced Edition and Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition, Baldur's Gate: Forces of Good and Evil, Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition, Neverwinter Nights Complete Adventures, and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. These activate on Steam.
- QuakeCon Sale
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Necrom - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dishonored 2 [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Fallout Classic Collection [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Quake 4 [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's QuakeCon Sale.
- Brawl Till You Fall Sale
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $16.49 (85% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- My Friend Pedro [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Ape Out [Steam] - $3.74 (75% off)
- John Wick Hex [Steam] - $3.99 (80% off)
- Cris Tales [Steam] - $3.99 (90% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Brawl Till You Fall Sale.
- Assassin's Creed Weekend Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Revelations [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed 2 [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
Ubisoft Store
Ubisoft is holding a free weekend for FIVE Assassin's Creed games. Play Valhalla, Black Flag, Brotherhood, Revelations, and Assassin's Creed 2 for free until August 14. Learn more about the Assassin's Creed Free Weekend.
- Assassin's Creed Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $42.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins Gold Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $7.50 (70% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Assassin's Creed Sale.
Steam
- System Shock - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Stray - $22.49 (25% off)
- Steam Visual Novel Fest
- Harmony: The Fall of Reverie - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tron: Identity - $11.99 (20% off)
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $16.99 (66% off)
- Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip - $8.39 (30% off)
- More from the Steam Visual Novel Fest.
- QuakeCon Sale
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $22.49 (25% off)
- Deathloop - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle - $25.95 (79% off)
- Rage 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Quake - $3.29 (67% off)
- More from the Steam QuakeCon Sale.
- THQ Nordic Publisher Sale
- Way of the Hunter - $19.99 (50% off)
- Biomutant - $15.99 (60% off)
- Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign - $22.49 (50% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - $13.19 (67% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Alone in the Dark Anthology - $2.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam THQ Nordic Publisher Sale.
- Capcom End of Summer Sale
- Mega Man Summer Pack - $29.84 (78% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Complete Pack - $29.46 (76% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Lost Planet 3 Complete Pack - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom End of Summer Sale.
- The King of Fighters 15 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Marauders [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Terra Nil - $18.74 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Long Dark - $14.99 (25% off)
- World War Z: Aftermath - $14.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Cookie Clicker - $2.99 (40% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 11: Assassin's Creed free trials