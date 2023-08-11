Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 11: Assassin's Creed free trials

There isn't much time left to catch up before the next chapter in the ongoing Assassin's Creed saga. To help everyone catch up, Ubisoft is giving players a choice. They can try Assassin's Creed for free. Which one? Select between five! Jump into either AC Valhalla, AC Black Flag, or any of the Ezio trilogy (AC2, Brotherhood, Revelations) absolutely free between now and August 14.

Elsewhere, Steam is celebrating the best of story-based games with the Steam Visual Novel Fest. Fanatical has kicked off its Summer Sale and has some big hits at heavy discounts. Plus, QuakeCon is happening all weekend and the QuakeCon sales from last week remain active for anyone looking to pick up the best from Bethesda.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

World of Warcraft is offering a special Pets Pack with all proceeds going to BlueCheck Ukraine. Check out the Pets Pack for Ukraine, available until August 29.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Teslagrad 2, Backfirewall_, Fall of Porcupine, Teslagrad Remastered, Terracotta, Owlboy, Arcanium: Rise of Akhan, Kingdom Come: Deliverance + Band of Bastards DLC, The Ascent, Rain World, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Patch Quest, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe, Unity of Command 2, Hero's Hour, and Ancestors Legacy. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code AUG17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Chivalry 2, Road 96, Trek to Yomi, SuchArt, Tin Can, Hot Brass, and Arcade Paradise. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $3 or more for Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil, and Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4 (2005), Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, and Resident Evil 6. Pay $20 or more to also receive Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. Pay $35 or more to also receive Resident Evil Village. These activate on Steam.

Pay $20 or more to get The Jackbox Party Pack 9, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, The Jackbox Party Pack 5, The Jackbox Party Pack, The Jackbox Party Starter, Quiplash 2, and Fibbage XL. These activate on Steam.

Pay $13 for Drift21, Automobilista, rFactor 2, NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Automobilista 2, and Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $6 or more for Planescape Torment Enhanced Edition and Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition, Baldur's Gate: Forces of Good and Evil, Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition, Neverwinter Nights Complete Adventures, and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.