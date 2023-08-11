Goro konfirmed as Kameo Fighter in Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Kast We had seen Goro briefly in trailers, but he didn't get a formal introduction to Mortal Kombat 1 until now.

Today’s Kombat Kast presentation gave us another look at characters in Mortal Kombat 1 in action, but Goro made a rather large first appearance during the Geras segment. While the Shokan Prince and original sub-boss of Mortal Kombat has been seen in previous trailers, Goro had yet to get a proper introduction as a Kameo Fighter. Not only did NetherRealm show him off, but we also got a good look at what he’ll be able to do when assisting your main character in combat.

Goro was shown in full detail during the second episode of the Kombat Kast, which showed off Smoke, Ashrah, and Geras. While those three were the main focus of the episode, it was during our big look at Geras moves and combos that we got full confirmation that Goro is indeed a Kameo Fighter. We also got a good look at his moves. For his Kameo Fighter assists, Goro has an advancing punch combo, a backwards command grab throw, and his infamous Stomp ability. With this setup, Goro excels in manhandling your opponents and setting you up to do some major damage in short order.

As a big force to be reckoned with, one of NetherRealm’s largest concerns about Goro was making sure he didn’t completely overwhelm opponents coming up against him. They mentioned that Stomp in particular was a bit too strong under normal conditions, so that particular Kameo Assist takes up Goro’s whole bar to use. You’re going to have to commit to use of it, and you lose out on having Goro on standby for a short time afterwards. Nonetheless, it looks like Goro is going to be a good, big body to help you overpower your foes with the right strategy.

We finally got good looks at Geras, too, and the Mortal Kombat 1 character roster continues to grow. For more on Mortal Kombat 1 and further news and updates, keep it locked here at Shacknews.