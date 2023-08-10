Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Kast coming this week featuring Smoke, Ashrah & Geras Episode 2 of the Kombat Kast will focus on how Smoke, Ashrah, and Geras play in Mortal Kombat 1, and it's rounding out this week.

With EVO 2023 now behind us, we got a ton of new reveals in fighting games, including Mortal Kombat 1. The newest trailer featuring Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik were shown, but tomorrow we’ll get to see more of Mortal Kombat 1 in action. NetherRealm Studios has announced that the next Kombat Kast is set to go live this Friday on Twitch, and Smoke, Ashrah, and Geras gameplay will be the main topics of the show.

NetherRealm Studios teased the second episode of the Kombat Kast on the Mortal Kombat Twitter channel on August 10, 2023. According to the announcement, the next Kombat Kast is set to kick off on the NetherRealm Twitch channel at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on August 11, 2023. The main subjects of this Kombat Kast will be Smoke, Geras, and Ashrah, who appeared in the Lin Kuei Trailer, the Keepers of the Time Trailer, and the Banished Trailer respectively. We’ve seen glimpses of their gameplay, but this will give us a deep dive into how they play and what their moves are.

This is the second episode of the Kombat Kast since the return of the presentation for Mortal Kombat 1. Previously, the Kombat Kast is where we got to see the Lin Kuei Trailer for the first time, showing off Smoke and Rain for the main roster, and Sektor, Cyrax, and Frost as Kameo Fighters. Given that we just had the EVO 2023 trailer last weekend in which Ashrah appeared, it seems unlikely we’ll get a new trailer so soon.

Even so, the next Kombat Kast will be a great way to see how Smoke, Ashrah, and Geras play in the new game. As we watch for news from the presentation, stay tuned here at Shacknews for Mortal Kombat 1 updates.