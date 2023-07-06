Mortal Kombat 1 confirmed Smoke, Rain, Sektor, Cyrax & Frost in Kombat Kast trailer Smoke and Rain will join Mortal Kombat 1's main roster while Sektor, Cyrax, and Frost look relegated to Kameo Fighters for now.

The first Kombat Kast for Mortal Kombat 1 kicked off hot with the announcements for the game. We didn’t just get a couple character reveals. We got Smoke and Rain on Mortal Kombat 1’s main roster, as well as Frost, Sektor, and Cyrax on the Kameo Fighter roster. We got some looks at these characters in action in the latest trailer and they’re all looking great as we continue to get ready for Mortal Kombat 1 in September.

The first Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Kast announced all of these new characters with a new trailer on July 6, 2023. This was a very ninja-centric trailer. We got a deeper look at Scorpion and Sub-Zero’s place in the story, but it wasn’t long before they were joined by other classic Mortal Kombat characters. Smoke and Rain were revealed to be playable. Rain looks like he’s going to be a teleport and projectile-heavy fighter. Meanhwhile, Smoke looks like he’ll be a mix of teleport and rushdown, being able to move in on his opponent and cross them up with smokescreen teleports and bombs.

We didn’t get to see their place in the story, but Cyrax, Sektor, and Frost also made appearances. Cyrax’s chest saw made an appearance as a deadly rush attack where Sektor seems to have his rockets intact. Frost also has her projectiles and trickier variations of Sub-Zero’s ice powers to augment your fighting style. These last three are just Kameo Fighters for the time being, but they could also appear in the main roster down the line.

With the Kombat Kast kicking off big for Mortal Kombat 1, we’ll look forward to seeing further reveals on future presentations. Stay tuned for the latest news on the game right here at Shacknews. You can also see which characters have been confirmed for the main roster so far.