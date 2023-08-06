Mortal Kombat 1 reveals Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik at EVO 2023 Reptile is back along with a handful of returning PS2/Xbox-era kombatants.

EVO 2023 Grand Finals day continued with another special announcement. Following the Tekken 7 finals, NetherRealm's Tyler Lansdown took the stage to reveal the next character for Mortal Kombat 1. It's the long-anticipated return of Reptile and he's brought a few friends along.

Reptile has a totally different look for the newly-rebooted Mortal Kombat universe, as he leans into his shapeshifting abilities to transform back and forth between his human form and a bulkier lizard form. Meanwhile, Ashrah makes her return from the PlayStation 2/Xbox MK era, having last been seen in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. Having now renounced her evil ideologies, she brings along her demonic abilities, including a brutal Fatality that sees her stab her opponents repeatedly with her razor-sharp wings. Havik likewise makes his return from the PS2/Xbox era of MK titles. The Cleric of Chaos brings along an ability to use his own dismembered body parts as weapons, including his own severed head.

Ashrah is among the PS2/Xbox-era fighters returning in Mortal Kombat 1.

Source: WB Games

Alongside these three playable characters comes the devil-like Sareena. First debuting in Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero and last seen in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, she comes into Mortal Kombat 1 as the game's latest Kameo Fighter.

Mortal Kombat 1 will release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on September 19. We'll continue to watch EVO 2023 throughout this Sunday's finals day. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest announcements. Plus, don't forget to check out our full list of winners, trailers, and announcements from the entire weekend.