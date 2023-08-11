South Park: Snow Day announced at THQ Digital Showcase The South Park series is back with a new winter-themed co-op game.

At the end of last year’s THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, the publisher teased a new South Park game in the works. This year, that tease was followed up on as THQ Nordic and South Park Digital Studios unveiled South Park: Snow Day, the next entry in the series based on the popular animated show.

The trailer for South Park: Snow Day dropped during the 2023 THQ Nordic Digital Showcase and gave fans their first look at the newest installment in the South Park series. Set during the winter, the game will once again blend the sharp, satirical humor of South Park with RPG gameplay. This will mark THQ’s return to the South Park franchise after Ubisoft took over following THQ’s bankruptcy filing in 2012. Since then, the THQ Nordic brand has been revived under new ownership.

The last game in the series was 2017’s South Park: The Fractured But Whole, which was developed by Ubisoft San Francisco. Before that, 2014’s South Park: The Stick of Truth was developed by Obsidian Entertainment and kicked off the RPG series. Fans have been waiting since last year — when a new South Park game was teased by THQ — for more news on the upcoming third game.

South Park: Snow Day wasn’t the only IP-based game announced during the 2023 THQ Nordic Digital Showcase. The publisher also officially announced TMNT: The Last Ronin, a darker take on the beloved Ninja Turtles mythos. For all of the announcements out of the latest THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, Shacknews has you covered.