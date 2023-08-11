New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

South Park: Snow Day announced at THQ Digital Showcase

The South Park series is back with a new winter-themed co-op game.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

At the end of last year’s THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, the publisher teased a new South Park game in the works. This year, that tease was followed up on as THQ Nordic and South Park Digital Studios unveiled South Park: Snow Day, the next entry in the series based on the popular animated show.

The trailer for South Park: Snow Day dropped during the 2023 THQ Nordic Digital Showcase and gave fans their first look at the newest installment in the South Park series. Set during the winter, the game will once again blend the sharp, satirical humor of South Park with RPG gameplay. This will mark THQ’s return to the South Park franchise after Ubisoft took over following THQ’s bankruptcy filing in 2012. Since then, the THQ Nordic brand has been revived under new ownership.

The last game in the series was 2017’s South Park: The Fractured But Whole, which was developed by Ubisoft San Francisco. Before that, 2014’s South Park: The Stick of Truth was developed by Obsidian Entertainment and kicked off the RPG series. Fans have been waiting since last year — when a new South Park game was teased by THQ — for more news on the upcoming third game.

South Park: Snow Day wasn’t the only IP-based game announced during the 2023 THQ Nordic Digital Showcase. The publisher also officially announced TMNT: The Last Ronin, a darker take on the beloved Ninja Turtles mythos. For all of the announcements out of the latest THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola