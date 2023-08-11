NVIDIA warns against frequent Baldur's Gate 3 saves on GeForce Now It turns out if you're saving and quick-saving too much in the GeForce Now version of Baldur's Gate 3, you could lose your saves due to data loss.

With Baldur’s Gate 3 having launched, it’s easily one of the most vast and expansive RPGs of the year. It’s also a pretty large game file-wise and that has caused some issues, notably with NVIDIA GeForce Now this week. Nvidia recently shared a warning with players of Baldur’s Gate 3 that they should be careful about saving too much. Reportedly, saving too often confuses the data transfer and could lead to saves being corrupted or lost. NVIDIA is working on a solution now.

The save issue in Baldur’s Gate 3 on GeForce Now was reported in various warning messages on the GeForce Now status website this week. Reportedly, an issue is occurring when players save too frequently, causing data loss.

“NVIDIA is aware that some users may experience data loss due to the storage limits,” NVIDIA wrote. We are working to resolve the issue. For now, users should limit the number of manual saves to prevent saved game loss. You may also limit the number of Auto and Quicksaves to 10 via game settings: Options -> Gameplay -> Save Options.”

If playing Baldur's Gate 3 on GeForce Now, NVIDIA advises limiting your saves where you can to avoid a data loss issue that could lose you your save.

Source: NVIDIA

It would seem that whether you quick-save or save manually, something is odd about the way Baldur’s Gate 3 transfers save files to the data cloud. The forced limitation on saved games should likely help with the situation, though saves that have already been lost don’t seem to be recoverable at this time.

“Save early, save often,” is a regular moniker in the RPG space where players tend to make a save they can load back to right before a precarious choice or situation. Baldur’s Gate 3 is also definitely that type of game, where so much can go wrong and you’ll probably want a lifeline to go back to. Unfortunately, it seems like it’s a dangerous proposal on GeForce Now.

