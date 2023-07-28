Evening Reading - July 28, 2023

Greetings from the site of Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival 2023! Even offsite, I'm here to bring you a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Blizzard hosted a Diablo 4 Campfire Chat. Has anything been happening with that game lately?

Broforce is getting an update! No, seriously!

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged isn't out yet, but it's already getting Fast & Furious cars, including the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody on day one.

What's Good?

If you'll all indulge me a self plug, I was this week's guest on What's Good Games with long-time friend from the Weekend Confirmed days Andrea Rene and Riana Manuel-Peña. We talked about Armored Core 6, Disney Illusion Island, Comic Con, and more!

On the call

EVO comes to you from Las Vegas next weekend!

Taco Fantasy

watching g'raha eat a taco was a spiritual experience for me #ffxiv #ffxivfanfest pic.twitter.com/eTfK4sH9mQ — Sarah 🗝 (@thesarahkey) July 28, 2023

Everyone's first, middle, and final fantasy should involve tacos.

Crawling at a spider's pace

“Spider-Man: Beyond the Spiderverse,” the third film in the blockbuster Lord and Miller animated franchise, has been undated. It was meant to open March 29. https://t.co/3wkg5qhOo1 pic.twitter.com/piJnQL5MVP — Variety (@Variety) July 28, 2023

Strike or no strike, that third movie wasn't going to hit on March 29. Who were they kidding?

The sweet science

Conan O'Brien would like to learn to box. I mean, 60's not too old to start learning, right?

Nothing but the Hotfix

Remember when BioWare made a Sonic RPG? No? Well, it happened. Check out this run of Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood. GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai takes another look back at Super Smash Bros. Brawl and may have generated a whole new discussion about the future of the series.

This week in Shaqnews

“The Greatest of All Time for sure”- Ty Lue on his 01’ Lakers squad



Kobe & Shaq dominating a great West with a 15-1 record in the playoffs



Via All The Smoke pic.twitter.com/qP4d757KVH — Dime Dropper (@DimeDropperPod) July 27, 2023

Coach Ty Lue remembers the dominance of Kobe and Shaq.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Name a woman in wrestling with a hotter hand right now than Rhea Ripley. You can't.

Tonight in video game music

We continue to appreciate awesome covers of Final Fantasy 16 tracks. This week, we're checking in with Lacey Johnson.

