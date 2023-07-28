Evening Reading - July 28, 2023

Greetings from the site of Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival 2023! Even offsite, I'm here to bring you a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Becoming Doom Guy: John Romero on his memoir and a life in games
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure review: Sanrio crossing
- Path of Exile 2 unveils new gameplay revamps with closed beta date
- Larian Studios will return to the Divinity series after Baldur's Gate 3, but not before a break
- Two Point Campus is free to play on Steam this weekend
- Diablo 4 was Twitch's most-viewed game by more than 60 million hours in June
- Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail expansion announced for Summer 2024
- Final Fantasy 14 is coming to Xbox
- Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail will increase level and job skill caps to 100
- Final Fantasy 14 crossover coming to Fall Guys... and vice-versa
- Final Fantasy 14 gets updated system requirements with Dawntrail update
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes delayed to Q2 2024
- Shack Chat: What's a game genre that's grown on you over time?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for July 28: Xbox and PlayStation last chance summer savings
- Weekend PC Download Deals for July 28: Steam Stealth Fest
Around the gaming horn
Blizzard hosted a Diablo 4 Campfire Chat. Has anything been happening with that game lately?
Broforce is getting an update! No, seriously!
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged isn't out yet, but it's already getting Fast & Furious cars, including the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody on day one.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
What's Good?
If you'll all indulge me a self plug, I was this week's guest on What's Good Games with long-time friend from the Weekend Confirmed days Andrea Rene and Riana Manuel-Peña. We talked about Armored Core 6, Disney Illusion Island, Comic Con, and more!
On the call
Presenting your commentators and hosts for #Evo2023! pic.twitter.com/MZvsNtAhaG— EVO (@EVO) July 28, 2023
EVO comes to you from Las Vegas next weekend!
Taco Fantasy
watching g'raha eat a taco was a spiritual experience for me #ffxiv #ffxivfanfest pic.twitter.com/eTfK4sH9mQ— Sarah 🗝 (@thesarahkey) July 28, 2023
Everyone's first, middle, and final fantasy should involve tacos.
Crawling at a spider's pace
“Spider-Man: Beyond the Spiderverse,” the third film in the blockbuster Lord and Miller animated franchise, has been undated. It was meant to open March 29. https://t.co/3wkg5qhOo1 pic.twitter.com/piJnQL5MVP— Variety (@Variety) July 28, 2023
Strike or no strike, that third movie wasn't going to hit on March 29. Who were they kidding?
The sweet science
Conan O'Brien would like to learn to box. I mean, 60's not too old to start learning, right?
Nothing but the Hotfix
Remember when BioWare made a Sonic RPG? No? Well, it happened. Check out this run of Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood. GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai takes another look back at Super Smash Bros. Brawl and may have generated a whole new discussion about the future of the series.
This week in Shaqnews
“The Greatest of All Time for sure”- Ty Lue on his 01’ Lakers squad— Dime Dropper (@DimeDropperPod) July 27, 2023
Kobe & Shaq dominating a great West with a 15-1 record in the playoffs
Via All The Smoke pic.twitter.com/qP4d757KVH
Coach Ty Lue remembers the dominance of Kobe and Shaq.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Name a woman in wrestling with a hotter hand right now than Rhea Ripley. You can't.
Tonight in video game music
We continue to appreciate awesome covers of Final Fantasy 16 tracks. This week, we're checking in with Lacey Johnson.
That's it for the final Friday Evening Reading for the month of July! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Evening Reading - July 28, 2023