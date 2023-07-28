Weekend PC Download Deals for July 28: Steam Stealth Fest

Stay in the shadows and prepare for the Steam Stealth Sale. The best of stealth is on display and that includes games like Hitman: World of Assassination, the Assassin's Creed series, Far Cry series, Dead by Daylight, and many more. If those aren't enough to bring you over to Valve's storefront, you'll also find some exciting deals on games like Half-Life: Alyx, Aliens: Dark Descent, and Warhammer 40K: Boltgun, plus some free weekends on games like Two Point Campus, Melty Blood, and For Honor.

Elsewhere, the Epic Summer Sale continues. Celebrate the next season of Modern Warfare 2 with a sale over at Battle.net. Plus, find some excellent games from Square Enix and Warner Bros. over at Green Man Gaming.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

World of Warcraft is offering a special Pets Pack with all proceeds going to BlueCheck Ukraine. Check out the Pets Pack for Ukraine, available until August 29.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: Soulstice, Tails of Iron, Garden story, Tyrant's Blessing, Floppy Knights, Battle Axe, Wall World, NecroBouncer, Beyond the Long Night, Camp Canyonwood, Severed Steel, Unsouled, Escape the Backrooms, Them's Fightin' Herds, Kitaria Fables, and Plebby Quest: The Crusades. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code JULY17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive Temtem, The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Roadwarden, Merchant of the Skies, Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim, Kraken Academy, and Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $6 or more for Planescape Torment Enhanced Edition and Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition, Baldur's Gate: Forces of Good and Evil, Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition, Neverwinter Nights Complete Adventures, and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more for Cosmic Osmo and the Worlds Beyond the Mackeral, Spelunx and the Caves of Mr. Seudo, Myst Masterpiece Edition, The Manhole Masterpiece Edition, Myst 5: End of Ages, URU Complete Chronicles, Riven: The Sequel to Myst, Myst 4: Revelation, Myst 3: Exile, realMyst Masterpiece Edition, and Obduction. Pay $20 or more to also receive Myst (2021). These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more for Assemble with Care and A Short Hike. Pay $8 or more to also receive Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, Lemon Cake, and Garden Story. Pay $13 or more to also receive Hero Comes Niko, Witchy Life Story, and Cat Cafe Manager. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more for Terror of Hemasaurus, Pinball FX Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure Legacy Bundle, The House of the Dead Remake, and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. Pay $15 or more to also receive River City Girls, Redout 2, and Trail Out. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more for Voltage High Society and Cloudpunk. Pay $10 or more to also receive Severed Steel and Ghostrunner. Pay $15 or more to also receive Gungrave G.O.R.E., Observer: System Redux, and ANNO: Mutationem. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

