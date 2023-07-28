Weekend PC Download Deals for July 28: Steam Stealth Fest

Stay in the shadows and prepare for the Steam Stealth Sale. The best of stealth is on display and that includes games like Hitman: World of Assassination, the Assassin's Creed series, Far Cry series, Dead by Daylight, and many more. If those aren't enough to bring you over to Valve's storefront, you'll also find some exciting deals on games like Half-Life: Alyx, Aliens: Dark Descent, and Warhammer 40K: Boltgun, plus some free weekends on games like Two Point Campus, Melty Blood, and For Honor.
Elsewhere, the Epic Summer Sale continues. Celebrate the next season of Modern Warfare 2 with a sale over at Battle.net. Plus, find some excellent games from Square Enix and Warner Bros. over at Green Man Gaming.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
World of Warcraft is offering a special Pets Pack with all proceeds going to BlueCheck Ukraine. Check out the Pets Pack for Ukraine, available until August 29.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $38.49 (45% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - FREE until 8/3
- Severed Steel - FREE until 8/3
- Epic Games Summer Sale 2023
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $52.49 (25% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Star Trek: Resurgence - $29.99 (25% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $47.99 (20% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $14.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $34.99 (50% off)
- System Shock - $31.99 (20% off)
- Wild Hearts - $41.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space - $41.99 (30% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $22.49 (25% off)
- Forspoken - $34.99 (50% off)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City - $27.99 (30% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story - $23.99 (20% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (30% off)
- High On Life - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $23.99 (60% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $39.89 (43% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $27.99 (30% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $20.09 (33% off)
- Saints Row - $23.99 (60% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound - $20.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 - $17.49 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $38.99 (35% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $9.99 (75% off)
- PC Building Simulator 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $19.79 (67% off)
- Deathloop - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Solar Ash - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $13.49 (70% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Card Shark - $11.99 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $16.24 (35% off)
- It Takes Two - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner - $10.49 (65% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $17.99 (55% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $12.49 (50% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $3.59 (70% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $5.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $9.99 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Summer Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: Soulstice, Tails of Iron, Garden story, Tyrant's Blessing, Floppy Knights, Battle Axe, Wall World, NecroBouncer, Beyond the Long Night, Camp Canyonwood, Severed Steel, Unsouled, Escape the Backrooms, Them's Fightin' Herds, Kitaria Fables, and Plebby Quest: The Crusades. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- System Shock [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Epic] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker [Steam] - $15.74 (21% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $21.59 (64% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.49 (21% off)
- Saints Row [Epic] - $22.19 (63% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Steam] - $29.39 (27% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $11.19 (72% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $49.83 (17% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $25.78 (74% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $34.99 (42% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $16.54 (34% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.96 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $18.71 (25% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.96 (30% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $19.84 (50% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $12.24 (51% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $9.79 (51% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.24 (51% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [Steam] - $6.29 (52% off)
- Uno [Ubisoft] - $3.42 (66% off)
Gamersgate
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnrok Edition [Ubisoft] - $27.59 (72% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $33.11 (72% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $17.99 (28% off)
- Cassette Beasts [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $25.19 (37% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $13.49 (46% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $10.79 (46% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $13.49 (46% off)
- Journey [Steam] - $6.74 (55% off)
GamesPlanet
- Cassette Beasts [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Norco [Steam] - $7.99 (43% off)
- Atomicrops [Steam] - $4.75 (68% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
- The GamesPlanet Summer Sale is also happening now, so visit GamesPlanet for the latest limited time flash deals!
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon - $29.99 (50% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mad Max - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy - $6.49 (35% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code JULY17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Steam Early Access] - $34.39 (31% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $16.99 (32% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Powerwash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Live A Live [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $35.00 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $22.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $34.40 (66% off)
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $28.37 (53% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $15.30 (74% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam/Epic] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Tactics Ogre Reborn [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Triangle Strategy [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.19 (87% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive Temtem, The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Roadwarden, Merchant of the Skies, Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim, Kraken Academy, and Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $6 or more for Planescape Torment Enhanced Edition and Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition, Baldur's Gate: Forces of Good and Evil, Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition, Neverwinter Nights Complete Adventures, and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more for Cosmic Osmo and the Worlds Beyond the Mackeral, Spelunx and the Caves of Mr. Seudo, Myst Masterpiece Edition, The Manhole Masterpiece Edition, Myst 5: End of Ages, URU Complete Chronicles, Riven: The Sequel to Myst, Myst 4: Revelation, Myst 3: Exile, realMyst Masterpiece Edition, and Obduction. Pay $20 or more to also receive Myst (2021). These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more for Assemble with Care and A Short Hike. Pay $8 or more to also receive Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, Lemon Cake, and Garden Story. Pay $13 or more to also receive Hero Comes Niko, Witchy Life Story, and Cat Cafe Manager. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more for Terror of Hemasaurus, Pinball FX Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure Legacy Bundle, The House of the Dead Remake, and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. Pay $15 or more to also receive River City Girls, Redout 2, and Trail Out. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more for Voltage High Society and Cloudpunk. Pay $10 or more to also receive Severed Steel and Ghostrunner. Pay $15 or more to also receive Gungrave G.O.R.E., Observer: System Redux, and ANNO: Mutationem. These activate on Steam.
- Trendy Indies Sale
- Trombone Champ [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Tchia [Epic] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- N++ [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- House Flipper [Steam] - $11.24 (55% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Trendy Indies Sale.
- You're In Charge Sale
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Age of Wonders 3 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's You're In Charge Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- The Settlers: New Allies Deluxe Edition - $51.99 (35% off)
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition - $20.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $10.00 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Deluxe Edition - $10.50 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition - $14.00 (80% off)
- For Honor - $4.50 (85% off)
Steam
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $20.39 (66% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $38.49 (45% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $31.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $17.59 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $24.99 (50% off)
- Steam Stealth Fest
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $34.99 (50% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $14.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $14.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Shadows of Doubt - $15.99 (20% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 - $16.99 (66% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $9.99 (60% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Stealth Fest.
- MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA - $24.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/31 @ 10AM PT)
- Two Point Campus - $14.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/31 @ 10AM PT)
- For Honor - $2.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/31 @ 10AM PT)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $29.72 (86% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $23.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for July 28: Steam Stealth Fest