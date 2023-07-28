Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail will increase level and job skill caps to 100 It sounds like end-game Final Fantasy 14 will have higher heights to reach when the next expansion launches.

With Final Fantasy 14’s latest expansion confirmed in Dawntrail, there’s a ton of new content ahead of players for Square Enix’s star MMORPG. One of the new inclusions is a fresh boost to the level cap and job skill caps. When Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail launches, it will raise these caps from 90 up to 100, giving hardcore and end-game players newer heights to achieve.

Final Fantasy 14 lead producer and director Naoki Yoshida shared details of the level cap rase for Dawntrail during the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival keynote on July 28, 2023. According to the announcement, players will be able to chase after a new Level 100 cap when the Dawntrail expansion launches in summer 2024. Not only will the level cap increase, but players will be able to tackle new ceilings on all of their favorite jobs too. The job skill cap is also raising from 90 to 100. That means everyone should be able to enjoy plenty of new progress no matter what part of Final Fantasy 14 they enjoy.

The Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail Expansion will bring two new jobs to the game alongside job skill cap raises from 90 to 100.

Source: Square Enix

There was a ton of news out of today’s Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest. Yoshida couldn’t speak to it just yet, but he also shared that there are new two jobs coming to the game. One job will be a melee DPS and the other will be a ranged magic DPS job. With the raised cap, that means there will be a long road ahead in both new jobs, but there will also be new skills for all jobs. We can look forward to learning more about these new jobs when we get closer to Dawntrail’s launch next year.

While we wait to hear more about Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail, stay tuned for more details right here at Shacknews. We’ll have the latest details on the game as they drop.