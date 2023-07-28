Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail expansion announced for Summer 2024 Final fantasy 14 Fan Festival opened with an exciting expansion reveal.

Today marks the beginning of Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival, the annual event where fans of the critically-acclaimed MMORPG gather to celebrate the game and the community it’s cultivated. It’s also where Square Enix likes to make announcements regarding future content, and this year is no different. Square Enix opened Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival by announcing Dawntrail, a new expansion coming next summer.

The announcement came early on day one of the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival in Las Vegas. The announcement trailer was shown at the start of the keynote, giving fans their first look at the faces they’ll see and the locations they’ll explore in the upcoming expansion. It appears that the beloved protagonists will be traveling to a tropical new setting known as the Tural.

Following the trailer, developers on FF14 took the stage to share more details about Dawntrail, including the new locations within Tural. This includes Tuliyolial, a major city that players will explore in Dawntrail. It’s not industrialized like some of the game’s other cities, and has a larger emphasis on diversity.

The developers also showed off Urqopacha, a mountainous region in Tural where players will meet some of the world’s largest and smallest creatures. It used to be home to a major empire, but is now primarily made up of settlements. Square Enix showed off multiple screenshots of the new areas, but said that the designs weren’t finalized.



Source: Square Enix

Dawntrail will succeed Endwalker as the newest expansion for Final Fantasy 14, adding new locations, characters, and quests for players to enjoy. It’s slated for a summer 2024 release, so be sure to bookmark our Final Fantasy 14 topic page for more updates in the year leading up to release.