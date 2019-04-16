Final Fantasy 14 Patch 5.11 introduces new Ultimate Difficulty Raid
Final Fantasy 14's Patch 5.11 continues building on content introduced two weeks ago, adding a new Ultimate Difficulty Raid and a new town to help rebuild.
Final Fantasy 14's Patch 5.11 continues building on content introduced two weeks ago, adding a new Ultimate Difficulty Raid and a new town to help rebuild.
Final Fantasy 14 celebrated the sixth anniversary of its relaunch, A Realm Reborn, in a big way, introducing the new Shadowbringers expansion. Shacknews recently spoke to Natsuko Ishikawa and Takeo Suzuki to learn more about the new content and also reflect on six years.
It looks like the Final Fantasy 14 servers are experiencing technical issues due to a DDoS attack from an unknown origin.
The latest Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers gameplay footage gives players a fresh look the new Titania trial battle as well as the high-level Eden raid.
Square Enix's MMO gets a new trailer during their E3 conference
We got chance to go hands-on with one of the dungeons from the upcoming Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers expansion and take the new Trust system for a spin.
Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers is the third expansion for the popular MMO and it's bringing a ton of new content to the table for players both old and new.
Final Fantasy 14, the sprawling MMO, has garnered over 16 million players worldwide.
Snap up Final Fantasy 14's Heavensward DLC expansion now to add to your collection permanently.
Final Fantasy 14's latest event is getting a guest appearance from Final Fantasy 15's Noctis Lucis Caelum, where players can earn some sleek FF15 rewards.