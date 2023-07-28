Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes delayed to Q2 2024 The spiritual successor to Suikoden was expected to come out in late 2023, but the Rabbit and Bear Studios has decided to give it more time.

As what is supposed to be the spiritual successor to the beloved and classic Suikoden RPG series, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes has had a lot of eyes on it, but it seems we’ll be waiting a bit longer to get in on the action. Today, Rabbit and Bear Studios announced that it will be delaying the game from a 2023 release back to Q2 2024. The studio announced it will be using the extra time to provide a wealth of further polish to Hundred Heroes and make sure it’s delivers above and beyond the experience fans and Kickstarter backers have been waiting on.

Rabbit and Bear Studios shared the update for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes’ new launch window in a Kickstarter update posted on July 28, 2023. It was there that the studio shared details on what’s going on with the game’s development cycle:

In order to deliver a game that so many fans have supported, we announce a revised release date of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, with the game now due during Calendar Year Q2 of 2024. The decision was made in order to ensure the best possible story, and to reward the legion of backers with the best game experience possible.

According to Rabbit and Bear Studios, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will be pushed back to Q2 2024 to ensure the game gets the time it needs to be the game fans want it to be.

Source: Rabbit and Bear Studios

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was first announced with a Kickstarter back in 2020, with sister game and prequel Eiyudan Chronicle: Rising announced about a year later. These games feature a wealth of talent from various popular RPGs, but mostly the Suikoden series, for which Hundred Heroes is supposed to be a spiritual successor. Suikoden Tactics and Suikoden Tierkreis director Osamu Komuta is helping run the show as director for Hundred Heroes, along with Suikoden 1 and 2’s Yoshitaka Murayama as co-director and scenario writer and Suikoden 1 and 4’s Junko Kawano as Lead Artist.

It might be disappointing to see Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes slip back to next year, but it also means time for Rabbit and Bear to make the game the best it can be. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for the latest updates on the game and a new concrete release date.