New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes delayed to Q2 2024

The spiritual successor to Suikoden was expected to come out in late 2023, but the Rabbit and Bear Studios has decided to give it more time.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Rabbit and Bear Studios
1

As what is supposed to be the spiritual successor to the beloved and classic Suikoden RPG series, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes has had a lot of eyes on it, but it seems we’ll be waiting a bit longer to get in on the action. Today, Rabbit and Bear Studios announced that it will be delaying the game from a 2023 release back to Q2 2024. The studio announced it will be using the extra time to provide a wealth of further polish to Hundred Heroes and make sure it’s delivers above and beyond the experience fans and Kickstarter backers have been waiting on.

Rabbit and Bear Studios shared the update for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes’ new launch window in a Kickstarter update posted on July 28, 2023. It was there that the studio shared details on what’s going on with the game’s development cycle:

Rabbit and Bear Studios statement on the delay of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
According to Rabbit and Bear Studios, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will be pushed back to Q2 2024 to ensure the game gets the time it needs to be the game fans want it to be.
Source: Rabbit and Bear Studios

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was first announced with a Kickstarter back in 2020, with sister game and prequel Eiyudan Chronicle: Rising announced about a year later. These games feature a wealth of talent from various popular RPGs, but mostly the Suikoden series, for which Hundred Heroes is supposed to be a spiritual successor. Suikoden Tactics and Suikoden Tierkreis director Osamu Komuta is helping run the show as director for Hundred Heroes, along with Suikoden 1 and 2’s Yoshitaka Murayama as co-director and scenario writer and Suikoden 1 and 4’s Junko Kawano as Lead Artist.

It might be disappointing to see Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes slip back to next year, but it also means time for Rabbit and Bear to make the game the best it can be. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for the latest updates on the game and a new concrete release date.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola