Suikoden spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicles Kickstarter raises 3 times its goal in a day The Eiyuden Chronicle Kickstarter arranged by series veteran developers has moved past $1.5 million in just a day since funding launched.

Suikoden was an incredible RPG series that has fallen by the wayside under the Konami banner. As is the case, many of its former staff have recently moved to continue where they left off and make a new RPG that would follow in the popular franchise’s footsteps in the form of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. These developers came together to form Rabbit & Bear Studios and launch a Kickstarter for the Eiyuden project, and though they only asked for around $500,000, the project has already soared past $1.5 million in just a day of funding.

The Eiyuden Chronicle Kickstarter was launched on July 27, 2020 alongside a project trailer for the game. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is set to feature a new JRPG story with luscious and magnificently done 2D sprites set in a 3D world, much in the style of Octopath traveler. There are a number of a core characters that have been revealed, but Suikoden is a series known for allowing players recruit an army of allies. As such, the studio is aiming to have around one hundred recruitable characters in the game.

The main staff behind Eiyuden Chronicles is a who’s who of alumni from Suikoden and other popular RPG franchises. You can check out some of the main names attached below.

Yoshitaka Murayama (Suikoden I and II) - Scenario Writer/Director

Junko Kawano (Suikoden I and IV) - Lead Artist

Osamu Komuta (Suikoden Tactics and Suikoden Tierkreis) - Director

Junichi Murakami (Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, OZ) - Producer/Art Director

Motoi Sakuraba (Tales series) - Composer

Michiko Naruke (Wild Arms series) - Composer

Eiyuden is a lofty project to say the least, but the team isn’t shy about transparency on their development timeline. According to the Kickstarter page, the team expects to spend around two or three years on the project, meaning we likely won’t see a launch of Eiyuden Chronicle until late 2022. Even so, It's not entirely surprising to see the outpouring of love for the project. Suikoden was a beloved series that has been mostly relegated to relaunches of old games few and far a part in more recent years.

That said, it's great to see the former Suikoden veterans and other developers have found themselves in the spotlight. It would seem Rabbit & Bear Studios will have the resources they needed and then some to make the project a reality. Stay tuned for further info as we follow this Kickstarter and the development of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.