Project Triangle Strategy demo available today, coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022
Square Enix revealed Project Triangle Strategy at today's Nintendo Direct. You can get the demo now, but you're gonna have to wait a bit for the full game.
One of the hottest JRPGs of this console generation has made the jump from the Switch to PC, as Octopath Traveler is now available on Steam.
A removed post on the Square Enix website teased the upcoming PC release of Octopath Traveler, including a release date.
Octopath Traveler is headed to a mobile phone near you. Square Enix just dropped the first trailer for the single player iOS and Android game.
The Nintendo New Year's Digital Sale features discounts on game for Switch and 3DS like Octopath Traveler, Sushi Striker, Splatoon 2, and others.
Yet another strong performer for the Nintendo Switch
We talk about Shrimp for almost 30 minutes on this one.