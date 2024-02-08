New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

FromSoftware parent company acquires Octopath Traveler studio Acquire

The Kadokawa Group has brought Acquire under its umbrella to 'strengthen the ability to create IP in games'.
TJ Denzer
2

FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa Group has acquired Acquire, the creators of Octopath Traveler. Announced in its latest fiscal reporting, the Kadokawa Group shared that the acquisition of Acquire is part of a strategy to bolster its ability to create new and interesting IP in the games space. The deal has reportedly gone through and been finalized.

Kadokawa Group announced the deal with Acquire in its Q3 2023 earnings results posted this week on its investor relations website. According to the announcement, Kadokawa hopes to make its portfolio of creatives stronger with the acquisition:

The 8 protagonists in Octopath Traveler 2 hanging out in a camp around a fire.
Octopath Traveler 2 was a resounding success for Acquire in 2023, but the studio has also worked on the Tenchu and Way of the Samurai series.
Source: Acquire

Acquire’s most famous recent projects include both Octopath Traveler games. Octopath Traveler 2 in particular was a hugely beloved title in 2023, garnering praise from fans and critics alike, earning a high-scoring Shacknews review, and ending up #7 on our Top 23 Games of 2023. Acquire isn’t a one-trick pony though. The studio is also responsible for developing games in the Tenchu series, as well as the Way of the Samurai series, among a wealth of other, smaller scale titles.

With Kadokawa now bringing Acquire completely into its fold alongside FromSoftware, it will be interesting to see if the new parent company bolster’s Acquire’s efforts in turn. Stay tuned as we await the next big thing from the developer of Octopath Traveler.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

