Undertale & Octopath Traveler headline Xbox Game Pass late March additions Toby Fox's highly popular Undertale and the previously Nintendo Switch-exclusive Project Octopath are among new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass soon.

Undertale is perhaps one of the most interesting RPGs to come out of the indie scene in years with its subversive style and charming cast and story. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch fans have been enjoying a more traditional JRPG experience in Square Enix’s exclusive Octopath Traveler for quite some time already. What do these games have in common? Well, they’re both arriving on the Xbox Game Pass as part of its late March additions.

Shortly following after the major announcement that Outriders would be coming to Xbox Game Pass on its April 1 launch day next month, Xbox followed up with the announcement of a large collection of other games coming to the program throughout the later end of March. Notable among them were Undertale and Project Octopath. Xbox was the one console that the stellar Undertale had not made it to yet. Meanwhile, Octopath Traveler had been on Steam for PC since 2019, but was otherwise console-exclusive to Nintendo Switch until now. Undertale is available now and Octopath Traveler will be available on March 25, with both coming to both console and PC versions of Xbox Game Pass.

Here’s the full slate of titles coming soon to Xbox Game Pass as of today’s announcement:

Undertale (Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 16, 2021

Empire of Sin (Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 18, 2021

Nier: Automata (PC) - March 18, 2021

Star Wars Squadrons (Console via EA Play) - March 18, 2021

Torchlight 3 (PC) - March 18, 2021

Genesis Noir (Console and PC) - March 25, 2021

Octopath Traveler (Console and PC) - March 25, 2021

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition (PC) - March 25, 2021

Supraland (PC) - March 25, 2021

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 25, 2021

Narita Boy (Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 30, 2021

With such a grand slew of titles arriving on Xbox Game Pass, it’s a chance for players to re-explore the greatness of games like Undertale and Octopath Traveler, or experience them for the first time. Either way, Xbox Game Pass just keeps getting better. Stay tuned as we report on further additions to the program.