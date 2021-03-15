Outriders is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one of its launch
Xbox teased Outriders for Xbox Game Pass last weekend, but confirmed today that People Can Fly's loot 'n shoot will come to the program on its April release date.
With the launch of People Can Fly’s Outriders right around the corner at the beginning of April, the recently launched demo has been a good opportunity to jump in and see if the game’s third-person class-based loot ‘n shoot is your cup of tea. That said, those playing on Xbox are in for an even greater treat when Outriders launches next month. It would appear that the game will be headed to Xbox Game Pass on its April launch day.
It was late weekend that the Xbox Game Pass Twitter dropped a sneaky tease about something new coming to the program. A new game has been confirmed, the tease states before going into some slight details.
“Has anyone else noticed a mysterious signal appearing in the distance lately or am I the anomaly in this situation,” it continues.
While it didn’t blatantly spell out Outriders at the time, it did hint heavily at the possibility. Then, Xbox Wire officially confirmed the addition on March 15, 2021.
There's probably a hint about a game in here somewhere honestly we can't even keep up with all the announcements lately pic.twitter.com/Qz6LmX1Cs4— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 12, 2021
Set to launch on April 1, 2021, Outriders will be an Xbox Game Pass addition on the same day it launches on all other platforms. This is another rather notable pick-up for the Game Pass program as People Can Fly’s looter shooter has proven to be a rather promising addition to the 2021 gaming calendar. With the demo out on all available platforms, we’ve been able to see a little bit of what the game can do, and we were already impressed in previous hands-on previews. Being able to bring demo progress to the full game should just be icing on the cake for Xbox players that have enjoyed the game.
Either way, it looks like whether you’ve partaken in the demo or were waiting to see more of what's on offer when Outriders launches, Xbox Game Pass players will be able to jump in at their leisure when the game launches on April 1. Stay tuned for further coverage as we get closer to the launch date.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Outriders is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one of its launch
-
-
-
-
I have. Some of the weapons feel funny at first, but the powers and classes are pretty good and it's got that over-the-top visceral violence I've come to expect from People Can Fly. Still it's got that sort of typical loot 'n shoot fodder and grind. I'd say demo's definitely worth a look, especially if you've got friends to go co-op.
-
Yep. It’s awesome. It’s basically Diablo with guns. The depth of possible builds is impressive due to the modding system and sheer number of mods. There’s a decent skill tree for character progression. The four character classes all play markedly differently from each other even if the combat is about forcing you to get out and fight (instead of hiding behind cover). And there’s no live service, which means everything is on the table from the start instead of ripped out and drip-fed back to you over the course of several years. That means you feel powerful right out of the gate. It doesn’t hurt that the special effects for the various skills are exceptionally detailed and look and feel great.
-