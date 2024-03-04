Octopath Traveler temporarily delisted from the Nintendo Switch eShop While no reason for the delisting has been announced, the Nintendo support pages claim Octopath Traveler will be available to purchase again soon.

For some reason this week, Octopath Traveler is unavailable for new purchase on Nintendo Switch’s eShop. The origin of last year’s impeccable Octopath Traveler 2 is still a pretty great game in its own right, but Switch players are unfortunately out of luck if they hadn’t picked it up yet and still want to. Fortunately, Nintendo claims the delisting is only temporary and the game should be available on the digital storefront again soon.

Octopath Traveler’s Nintendo Switch eShop page currently shows the game as “Not available” in place of its purchase button. Furthermore, the Nintendo Customer Support pages have a new topic for Octopath Traveler that addresses the delisting. The page claims the matter is being worked out and Octopath should be available again fairly soon.

Octopath Traveler is temporarily unavailable for purchase on the Nintendo Switch eShop and My Nintendo Store as of March 1, 2024. The game will be available to purchase again soon. If you previously purchased this game, it can still be re-downloaded from the Nintendo eShop.

As spotted by Gematsu, the only recent change in Octopath Traveler's Nintendo eShop page leading up to its delisting was the change of publishers from Nintendo to Square Enix.

Nintendo itself nor publisher Square Enix or developer Acquire have shared details on why Octopath Traveler was delisted in the first place. The only current clue to the matter was spotted by Gematsu, which pointed out on social media that the publisher listed on Octopath Traveler’s store page recently changed from Nintendo to Square Enix. It’s speculated that this may have somehow caused unintentional problems with the game’s store page.

Whatever the case, it seems that Nintendo and other related parties are on the case. Octopath Traveler 2 was a massive delight of 2023’s gaming catalogue, but the original was no slouch either. We very much enjoyed it back in 2018 and believe players shouldn’t sleep on the game. As we await details on Octopath’s delisting or its resolution, stay tuned for more updates.