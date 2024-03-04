New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Octopath Traveler temporarily delisted from the Nintendo Switch eShop

While no reason for the delisting has been announced, the Nintendo support pages claim Octopath Traveler will be available to purchase again soon.
TJ Denzer
Image via Square Enix
1

For some reason this week, Octopath Traveler is unavailable for new purchase on Nintendo Switch’s eShop. The origin of last year’s impeccable Octopath Traveler 2 is still a pretty great game in its own right, but Switch players are unfortunately out of luck if they hadn’t picked it up yet and still want to. Fortunately, Nintendo claims the delisting is only temporary and the game should be available on the digital storefront again soon.

Octopath Traveler’s Nintendo Switch eShop page currently shows the game as “Not available” in place of its purchase button. Furthermore, the Nintendo Customer Support pages have a new topic for Octopath Traveler that addresses the delisting. The page claims the matter is being worked out and Octopath should be available again fairly soon.

Octopath Traveler's listing details on the Nintendo Switch eShop newly showing Square Enix as the game's publisher
As spotted by Gematsu, the only recent change in Octopath Traveler's Nintendo eShop page leading up to its delisting was the change of publishers from Nintendo to Square Enix.
Source: Gematsu

Nintendo itself nor publisher Square Enix or developer Acquire have shared details on why Octopath Traveler was delisted in the first place. The only current clue to the matter was spotted by Gematsu, which pointed out on social media that the publisher listed on Octopath Traveler’s store page recently changed from Nintendo to Square Enix. It’s speculated that this may have somehow caused unintentional problems with the game’s store page.

Whatever the case, it seems that Nintendo and other related parties are on the case. Octopath Traveler 2 was a massive delight of 2023’s gaming catalogue, but the original was no slouch either. We very much enjoyed it back in 2018 and believe players shouldn’t sleep on the game. As we await details on Octopath’s delisting or its resolution, stay tuned for more updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

