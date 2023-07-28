Final Fantasy 14 gets updated system requirements with Dawntrail update You'll need to meet some new minimum system requirements to run Final Fantasy 14 in the future.

The announcement of Dawntrail as the next major expansion for Final Fantasy 14 sent shockwaves through the game’s community. With a slew of new content on the way, publisher Square Enix is also working on some graphical improvements for the MMO that was originally released more than a decade ago. With these graphical upgrades come a new list of system requirements for PC players.

Square Enix and Creative Business Unit 3 shared the new Final Fantasy 14 PC system requirements during the keynote at Final Fantasy Fan Festival in Las Vegas. Take a look at how the old requirements compare to the updated ones:



Source: Square Enix

Old minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 11 64 bit

CPU: Intel Core i5 2.4GHz or higher

RAM: 4GB or higher

Storage: 80GB or more

GPU: NVIDIA Geforce GTX750 or higher/AMD Radeon R7 260X or higher

Resolution: 1280x720

New minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 11 64 bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or higher

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 140GB or more

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or higher/AMD Radeon RX 480 or higher

Resolution: 1280x720

Square Enix showed off some of the graphical improvements during the showcase, including better shadows and improved models. The Updated system requirements will only concern PC players, but it does raise some concerns about the longevity of the game’s PS4 version.

The updated system requirements for Final Fantasy 14 will go into effect with patch 7.0, which is set to release in summer 2024 alongside the Dawntrail expansion. It was also revealed today that Final Fantasy 14 will arrive on Xbox Series X/S in spring 2024.