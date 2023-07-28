New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Final Fantasy 14 is coming to Xbox

Square Enix and Microsoft have announced that FF14 is getting an Xbox release.
Donovan Erskine
Square Enix
2

The Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival opening keynote was home to a slew of announcements regarding the beloved MMORPG, as publisher Square Enix shared new content and features on the horizon. One of the biggest surprises came when Xbox head Phil Spencer walked on stage to announce that Final Fantasy 14 is coming to Xbox Series X/S.

Naoki Yoshida himself introduced Phil Spencer to a crowd of excited FF14 fans in Las Vegas, Nevada. Final Fantasy 14 will come to Xbox Series X/S, skipping out on last generation’s Xbox One. It’s slated to be released in spring 2024. Final Fantasy 14 had previously been exclusive to PlayStation and PC, and the new Xbox release will come with full cross-play support.

A forest village in FF14.

Source: Square Enix

Yoshida and Spencer shared that the Xbox Series X/S version of Final Fantasy 14 will benefit from faster load times. Players on Series X will be able to experience the MMO in 4K quality. Phil Spencer also showed gratitude to Square Enix for working with Microsoft to bring FF14 to Xbox, interestingly noting that he sees this as the start of a partnership, and that the two sides plan to work with each other more in the future.

Xbox wasn’t the only unexpected partnership to show up during the keynote, as Square Enix also announced a slew of FF14-themed skins coming to Fall Guys.

It makes sense for Microsoft, which has been clear about its intentions to get more Japanese games on Xbox. A spring release for Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox means that the new audience will have enough time to get all caught up on the existing story content before the Dawntrail expansion drops next summer. During Final Fantasy Fan Festival, Square Enix also confirmed an upcoming increase to the level cap, as well as an update to the MMO’s system requirements.

