Final Fantasy 14 crossover coming to Fall Guys... and vice-versa Fall Guys is getting Final Fantasy 14 content and, interestingly, Final Fantasy 14 is also getting a taste of Fall Guys.

Few expected to attend Friday's Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival 2023 keynote and learn that special Warriors of Light content would be coming to Fall Guys. That is indeed the case, as Fall Guys' latest collaboration will introduce content from Square Enix's long-running MMORPG. However, the more interesting item here is that Square Enix will also be bringing a taste of Fall Guys into Final Fantasy 14.

For its latest Fame Pass collaboration, Fall Guys will receive eight new Warriors of Light Costumes. These are outfits that will look familiar to Final Fantasy 14 fans. They include costumes from Alphinaud and Alisaie, along with outfits for the Dragoon, Namazu, Fat Chocobo, Fat Black Chocobo, Goobbue, and the White Mage. More details for these outfits can be found on the Fall Guys website.



Source: Square Enix

Square Enix appears to have looked at Fall Guys and thought, "Hey, this looks fun. Let's put this in our game!" That's why a special Fall Guys-inspired Gold Saucer attraction is coming to Final Fantasy 14. This will feature Fall Guys obstacle courses and allow up to 20 players to compete for supremacy.

The Fall Guys Warriors of Light Fame Pass will be available on Tuesday, August 22. Final Fantasy 14 will bring Fall Guys to the Gold Saucer sometime between Patch 6.5 and the release of Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail next summer.