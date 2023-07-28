Two Point Campus is free to play on Steam this weekend PC players can jump in and of one of last year's best management sims as Two Point Campus goes free on Steam until Monday.

Two Point Studios put out a masterful assembly of college curriculums and the management necessary to keep wayward students engaged in them with Two Point Campus, and if you missed out on the fun in 2022, you can check it out for free now. Two Point Campus is getting a free weekend on Steam in which players can check out the game at no cost for the next three days. You can even get the game for 50 percent off and transfer your progress once the free weekend is over.

Two Point Studios and Sega dropped word of the free Two Point Campus weekend on Steam via a developer blog post on July 27, 2023. All of this is part of a celebration of the upcoming one-year anniversary since Two Point Campus first came out in 2023. As part of the celebration, from now until Monday, July 31, 2023, players can download Two Point Campus’ base game on Steam and play it at no cost for the whole weekend.

Two Point Campus came out to solid reviews in 2022, and a year later, it's only gotten better as we get a free weekend and sale celebrating its anniversary since launch.

In addition to the free weekend, Two Point Campus is on sale. You can get the game for 50 percent off, and if you do, you’ll be able to keep the progress you made while playing for free. It’s a great way to see if the game suits your fancy, not mention a deep discount to pick it up if it does.

We thoroughly enjoyed Two Point Campus when it came out in 2022. It’s zany style and silly antics were delightful flavors on top of a deep and interesting management system and it earned high marks on its Shacknews review because of that. It’s only gotten better with the DLC that’s come to it since, too.

With Two Point Campus having a free weekend, it’s another perfect time to see if the game is right for you. Get your enrollment in order now and see if it’s a pass or drop out for you before the weekend ends!