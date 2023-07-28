Weekend Console Download Deals for July 28: Xbox and PlayStation last chance summer savings

Still hoping to save a few bucks for the summer? This is your last chance to save big money on the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale, which ends on Monday, July 31. Likewise, the PlayStation Summer Sale will conclude its first half this week, so grab both parts of The Last of Us, as well as several other first-party gems, while you can.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Darkwood - FREE!
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown - FREE!
- Dead Island 2 [Xbox Series X] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Atomic Heart [Xbox Series X] - $52.49 (25% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Ultimate Game Sale
- Elden Ring [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor [Xbox Series X] - $52.49 (25% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Xbox Series X] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (20% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $63.99 (20% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Wild Hearts [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $38.49 (45% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disney Speedstorm Deluxe Founder's Pack [Xbox Game Preview] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Pentiment [Xbox Series X] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grounded [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 + Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions - $59.99 (70% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $23.99 (70% off)
- MLB The Show 23 [Xbox Series X] - $38.49 (45% off)
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $64.99 (35% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 Brutal Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (20% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Gotham Knights [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Saints Row [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Deathloop [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $43.99 (45% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition [Xbox Series X] - $54.99 (45% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76: The Pitt Deluxe Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Persona 4 Golden + Persona 3 Portable - $27.64 (30% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.69 (67% off)
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $23.09 (67% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Xbox Series X] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $16.49 (67% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $20.24 (25% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Summer Sale (Part 1)
- The Last of Us Part 1 Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $59.99 (25% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Elden Ring [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Humanity [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- After Us [PS5] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Tchia [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [PS5/PS4] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 [PS5] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Dead Island 2 [PS5/PS4] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [PS5] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Forspoken [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $37.49 (25% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Wild Hearts [PS5] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $38.49 (45% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 [PS5] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space [PS5] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Stray [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Disney Speedstorm Founder's Pack [PS5/PS4][Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley [PS5/PS4][Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- WWE 2K23 [PS5/PS4] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Deceive Inc. [PS5] - $14.99 (25% off)
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $50.99 (40% off)
- Gotham Knights [PS5] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [PS5/PS4] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [PS5] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Neon White [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [PS5] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sifu [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (33% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Solar Ash [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Summer Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Endling: Extinction is Forever [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - $17.59 (20% off)
- WB Games Publisher Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Resident Evil Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil Village Cloud Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Cloud Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud Edition - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Storyteller - $11.99 (20% off)
- FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - $37.49 (25% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $15.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
