Larian Studios will return to the Divinity series after Baldur's Gate 3, but not before a break Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke said a Divinity: Original Sin sequel is a certainty, but not before the team gets some well-earned rest following Baldur's Gate 3.

It feels safe to say that Baldur’s Gate 3 is the most ambitious project Larian Studios has ever taken on. With a built-in fanbase across decades, the studio has had to give its all to make sure everything comes out the way players want it and more. That said, Larian hasn’t forgotten where it came from and it wants to go back to the franchise that made its name. Divinity: Original Sin is on the backburner for now, but recently, Larian boss Swen Vincke confirmed the studio would absolutely return to it for a sequel. Larian just needs to finish Baldur’s Gate 3 and take a well-earned break first.

Vincke shared the above sentiments in a recent interview with IGN, looking at the finishing touches on Baldur’s Gate 3 and pondering the future of Larian. In the interview, when asked about the fate of the Divinity series, Vincke said its original IP is still very much alive, but he also said the studio’s priorities remain on Baldur’s Gate 3 until it’s entirely done.

With Baldur's Gate 3's release right around the corner, Larian intends to finish it up and take a break before considering work on a Divinity: Original Sin sequel.

Source: Larian Studios

“[Divinity: Original Sin is] our own universe we built, so we're definitely gonna get back there at some point,” Vincke said. “We will get back there at some point. We'll first finish [Baldur's Gate 3] now, and then take a break, because we will need to refresh ourselves creatively also. You’re seeing 400 developers putting their heart and souls into this. You’re getting the best of them and their craft into this game. And so I can tell you, it's quite a thing.”

It makes sense. Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a highly anticipated release for 2023 with years of early access development and community feedback going into it, and years of closed-door development even before it was announced in 2019. With a story spanning around 75 to 100 hours for a standard playthrough, and around 17,000 variations in the ending, we’re likely to be spending a long time getting Baldur’s Gate 3 done.

Nonetheless, it’s nice to hear that we can also expect more Divinity: Original Sin down the line. It’s likely a long time off, but when that next announcement happens, you can expect to hear about it here at Shacknews.