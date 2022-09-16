Evening Reading - September 16, 2022

Hello, ladies, gentlemen, and non-binary friends! It's Friday night and you know what that means. We're jumping into an exciting fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Let's catch up with a few reveals from Tokyo Game Show and beyond that we might have missed!

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT is coming to PS5 ＆ Xbox Series X|S with improved graphics and 60 FPS. pic.twitter.com/Wk8umm5Jql — Shacknews (@shacknews) September 16, 2022

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is coming to current-gen consoles and will (thankfully) run better.

3D Realms has announced the Ion Fury Sequel, titled Phantom Fury for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch pic.twitter.com/9AdwzjiVZh — Shacknews (@shacknews) September 16, 2022

Phantom Fury is the spiritual successor to Ion Fury and is coming soon from 3D Realms.

World of Warcraft reminds us why there must always be a Lich King.

Remember, Persona 5 Royal is coming to new platforms on October 21!

It's time to GET LUDICROUS... AGAIN!



The HUNT Team is BACK.



The ORIGINAL Rise of the Triad is being remastered by the one and only @NightdiveStudio with help from the madmen at @NewBlood.



Coming SOON™



Wishlist NOW: https://t.co/RmHNkmBBUi



Thanks @Apogee_Ent <3 pic.twitter.com/L6Q3lyu3GA — Rise of the Triad (@RiseoftheTriad) September 16, 2022

Lastly, in news outside of TGS, Rise of the Triad is coming back!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Orlando Vroom

#GranTurismo is in full bloom.



Orlando Bloom is the latest to put his keys in the ignition for the Sony feature adaptation of the best-selling racing video game https://t.co/E4KSmomtOD pic.twitter.com/uhCMEBA4Co — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 16, 2022

Still not sure how we're getting a movie out of this, but it's certainly not the worst thing Orlando Bloom's been tied to.

YOU'RE breathtaking!

Warner Bros Sets ‘Constantine’ Sequel; Keanu Reeves & Francis Lawrence To Reunite, Akiva Goldsman Scripting & Producing With Bad Robot’s JJ Abrams & Hannah Minghella https://t.co/3QbAkOgcAr — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 16, 2022

Here is a resurrection of a DC character worth getting excited over. Warner Bros will develop another installment of the 2005 supernatural thriller Constantine, and the studio is re-teaming star Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence, who made his helming debut on the original. Akiva Goldsman will write the screenplay and produce the project through his Weed Road Pictures, alongside Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella. When it opened 17 years ago the Reeves- starring pic based on the intricate DC character, Constantine grossed over $200m in 2005 box office dollars worldwide. It opened a world of potential, and fans have long been hot on a sequel. Reeves will reprise as supernatural exorcist and demonologist John Constantine who in the original is dying but stays around to save his soul by keeping demons from hell from breaching earth. He also gets between a battle between the archangel Gabriel and Lucifer.

A Keanu Reeves sequel to a movie from almost 20 years ago? What could possibly go wrong?

Personally, I've grown so attached to Matt Ryan's depiction of the character that I could have done without this, but then again, who knows what the hell WB Discovery is doing these days.

Bear necessities

Canadian inventor Troy Hurtubise tests his armored grizzly bear protection suit

(1996) pic.twitter.com/f3KvGdIa7p — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 16, 2022

Simpsons did it!

Choose Wendy's!

nugget wants a nugget pic.twitter.com/ibrorJ5IK3 — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) September 16, 2022

I'm too lazy to hunt down the Cartman gif where he's yelling at his cat to stop begging for his food.

Gorilla warfare!

I like that we're saying this as if Tekken isn't know to have giant fighting animals on its rosters.

Nothing but the Hotfix

We're used to seeing relay races from various Nintendo titles, but here's a less common relay race from the PlayStation world. It's the sixth annual Ratchet & Clank relay! This is a long video, so be sure to carve out some time for it.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. Tonight, it's presentation speedruns, any%!

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq is just too solid, he once paid for 15 of his friends to earn their master degrees 🎓 pic.twitter.com/OW8F1LleuZ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 16, 2022

I mean, when you're hungry for education, you do what you gotta do, right?

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

WE! ARE! NXT!

Good! RIP to that awful Nickelodeon color pattern that Vince McMahon cursed us with a year ago.

Tonight in video game music

It's been a minute since I posted anything from ToxicxEternity and, look at this, I totally missed that he covered one of my favorite video game tracks of all-time. Let's look at this metal cover of "Stickerbrush Symphony" from Donkey Kong Country 2.

It's been a minute since I posted anything from ToxicxEternity and, look at this, I totally missed that he covered one of my favorite video game tracks of all-time. Let's look at this metal cover of "Stickerbrush Symphony" from Donkey Kong Country 2.