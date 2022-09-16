EVGA terminates partnership with NVIDIA, will stop making GPUs Computer hardware company EVGA has terminated its partnership with NVIDIA due to 'disrespectful treatment' and will no longer be making GPUs.

In a recent, surprising move, computer hardware company EVGA announced that it’s not only done with NVIDIA, it’s also no longer making GPUs following the current gen lineup of GPUs. The news comes courtesy of YouTube channel GamersNexus in an interview with EVGA CEO Andrew Han. As noted in the interview, one of the reasons EVGA is terminating its partnership with NVIDIA is due to difficult and “disrespectful treatment.”

Citing some examples, EVGA reportedly had to wait to find out the price of new products until they were revealed on stage, with NVIDIA holding firm control over GPU pricing. According to Han, NVIDIA also undercuts its partners by offering identical products such as its Founders Edition cards at lower prices that partners are forbidden to match.

"We are not going to be on [Nvidia CEO] Jensen [Huang]'s lap on stage, so I don't want people to speculate what's going on [when we're not there]," Han told GamersNexus. "EVGA has decided not to carry the next gen."

While EVGA won’t “carry the next gen” of GPUs and will no longer be working with NVIDIA, it remains committed to continuing to offer sales and support of its current lineup of GPUs. On the EVGA forums, EVGA management outlined what consumers can expect from the company moving forward:

“EVGA will not carry the next generation graphics cards. EVGA will continue to support the existing current generation products. EVGA will continue to provide the current generation products. EVGA is committed to our customers and will continue to offer sales and support on the current lineup. Also, EVGA would like to say thank you to our great community for the many years of support and enthusiasm for EVGA graphics cards. EVGA Management”

Among the products EVGA will continue to support include existing RTX 30-series GPUs. Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see how EVGA fares as it moves away from GPUs and focuses more on its other products. With that being said, we’re curious to hear your thoughts on EVGA’s decision. How do you think this will impact NVIDIA, and GPUs, in the future? Let us know in Chatty!

