Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

EVGA terminates partnership with NVIDIA, will stop making GPUs

Computer hardware company EVGA has terminated its partnership with NVIDIA due to 'disrespectful treatment' and will no longer be making GPUs.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
NVIDIA
5

In a recent, surprising move, computer hardware company EVGA announced that it’s not only done with NVIDIA, it’s also no longer making GPUs following the current gen lineup of GPUs. The news comes courtesy of YouTube channel GamersNexus in an interview with EVGA CEO Andrew Han. As noted in the interview, one of the reasons EVGA is terminating its partnership with NVIDIA is due to difficult and “disrespectful treatment.”

Citing some examples, EVGA reportedly had to wait to find out the price of new products until they were revealed on stage, with NVIDIA holding firm control over GPU pricing. According to Han, NVIDIA also undercuts its partners by offering identical products such as its Founders Edition cards at lower prices that partners are forbidden to match.

While EVGA won’t “carry the next gen” of GPUs and will no longer be working with NVIDIA, it remains committed to continuing to offer sales and support of its current lineup of GPUs. On the EVGA forums, EVGA management outlined what consumers can expect from the company moving forward:

Screenshot of the EVGA forum post from management on how it'll support current gen GPUs moving forward.
© EVGA

Among the products EVGA will continue to support include existing RTX 30-series GPUs. Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see how EVGA fares as it moves away from GPUs and focuses more on its other products. With that being said, we’re curious to hear your thoughts on EVGA’s decision. How do you think this will impact NVIDIA, and GPUs, in the future? Let us know in Chatty!

For more on NVIDIA, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage as well including NVIDIA exports to China having new U.S. government-imposed license requirements, and details on NVIDIA’s $1.4 billion revenue miss back in Q2 2022.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 16, 2022 2:32 PM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, EVGA terminates partnership with NVIDIA, will stop making GPUs

    • mrazzino legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 16, 2022 2:37 PM

      So much for that step up plan I had

      • peat legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 16, 2022 2:49 PM

        I wonder how the warranties will work, my 3080 with extended warranty still has 1,420 days left. Probably shit out of luck I imagine

        • baconisgod legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 16, 2022 2:49 PM

          they are honoring all warranties.

        • mrazzino legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 16, 2022 2:49 PM

          I mean the article makes it sound like they will cover it

          “EVGA will not carry the next generation graphics cards. EVGA will continue to support the existing current generation products. EVGA will continue to provide the current generation products. EVGA is committed to our customers and will continue to offer sales and support on the current lineup. Also, EVGA would like to say thank you to our great community for the many years of support and enthusiasm for EVGA graphics cards. EVGA Management”

          • peat legacy 10 years
            reply
            September 16, 2022 2:53 PM

            well that's good at least

          • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            September 16, 2022 5:36 PM

            I wonder for how long though.. I mean some cards had 10 year warranties. At some point even if they keep a decent amount of units on hand they might run out. I guess at some point they'd just have to replace things with closest available GPU? Or if you manage to get up to 7-8+ years at that point, probably just better to buy a new GPU than try to RMA it.

    • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 16, 2022 5:42 PM

      https://i.imgur.com/K8CUKMV.jpg 😭

Hello, Meet Lola