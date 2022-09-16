Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Street Fighter 6 full character roster

The full list of playable characters in Street Fighter 6 has been announced and we've got the full roster laid out for you.
Blake Morse
Capcom
Fans of Street Fighter 6 have been curious about who will be playable when the game launches. And it looks like Capcom has been listening as they have now revealed the entire starting roster for Street Fighter 6.

Ryu is hiding in the shadows.

Source: Capcom

The initial Street Fighter 6 roster reveal was part of an online presentation put on by Capcom during the 2022 Tokyo Game Show on September 16, 2022. The roster was announced using the World Tour Opening Movie, which showed off images of everyone who will be in the starting lineup. The opening movie’s description on YouTube has the following characters listed as the title’s starting roster:

  • Luke
  • Jamie
  • Manon
  • Kimberly
  • Marisa
  • Lily
  • JP
  • Juri
  • Dee Jay
  • Cammy
  • Ryu
  • E. Honda
  • Blanka
  • Guile
  • Ken
  • Chun-Li
  • Zangief
  • Dhalsim

As you can see, the roster is a mix of returning and a few new characters. But if previous entries in the series are any indication, there should be several rounds of DLC characters on the way at some point. It should also be noted that this list does not include player-created characters that people can craft in the World Tour mode.

What do you think of the roster so far? Anyone you’d like to see show up in a DLC pack? We’ll be sure to keep you updated on roster changes and all things Street Fighter 6 right here on Shacknews.

